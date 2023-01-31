In the teams’ first meeting back in October Cleckheaton had produced possibly their best performance of the season as they won 23-16, but there was to be no repeat with Heath convincing winners this time to keep the pressure on top two Alnwick and Billingham.

They were first on the attack and nudged ahead with Chris Johnson’s penalty after only three minutes.

More pressure followed and a grubber kick from Johnson led to the home defence happy to kick the ball dead.

Cleckheaton players attempt to stop Heath's Jason Merrie.

From their next penalty Heath did not go for goal as Dom Walsh took a quick tap penalty and sent Jason Merrie over for a try that was converted by Johnson.

Cleckheaton’s chances of hitting back were hit as they had a player sin-binned and only excellent defence prevented winger Callum Harriott-Brown from charging in at the corner.

Cleckheaton did hit back when their first foray into Heath's 22 brought dividends in the 16th minute as a clever crossfield kick was not dealt with, allowing winger Richard Noble to nip in for a try that was converted by Dale Breakwell.

At 10-7 they had weathered the early storm and were back in it, but they were unable to make further progress and it was the visitors who crucially scored next on the half hour mark.

Elliott Spiers dives over for a try for Heath as Cleckheaton appeals fall on deaf ears.

A strong run by Jordan Bradbrook made initial inroads for Heath then Jason Merrie took the ball on and although he was stopped just short of the line Johnson kept the ball moving before Elliott Spiers finally dived in for a try in the corner.

It was Heath’s turn to go down to 14 as Merrie was yellow card, but they held out until half-time and led 15-7 at the turn round.

Cleckheaton were made to pay for some ill discipline in the second half when they had a player sent-off for dissent and were soon punished further with a second Spiers try, converted by Johnson.

Merrie’s try pushed the lead out to 27-7 and Heath turned the screw further after the hosts went down to 13 men with a player sin-binned.

Jack Pilcher was next to go over and Merrie added two more tries as Cleck finished well beaten.