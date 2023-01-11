Cleckheaton RUFC coach Thiu Barnard rues missed opportunity against Alnwick

The Moorenders led second-placed Alnwick 18-14 during their first match of 2023, but were unable to kick on as their opponents fought back strongly in the final quarter to run out 31-18 victors.

“It was frustrating,” said player-coach Barnard.

“A couple of things went against us – we lost a couple of line-outs and scrums, vital areas at key points in the game, and if we had won those areas it could have been a different story.

Cleckheaton RUFC player-coach Thiu Barnard was frustrated after his side's loss to high flyers Alnwick.

“You could see that they have played at this level a lot longer than us and five or six big players were playing despite illness so the build-up to the game wasn’t great.

“But we were still in it until the last 20 minutes and could have won. You take your chances and you win.

“We are a good side when we turn it on, but we are still struggling about getting those top two inches 100 per cent right but that comes from training and it is a matter of learning from opponents like this.”

Barnard praised centre and man of the match Tom Hainsworth, who set up Cleckheaton’s first try and scored their second in a red hot three minute spell in the second half.

He was also pleased with the front row of Niall Jackson, Robin Bennett and Andy Piper for playing 80 minutes when two of them were injured.

Fly-half Dale Breakwell also had a good game with his passing and tactical kicking and there were plenty of positives to take into the next game.

Cleckheaton stayed in fifth position and now need to make two more home matches count in the next three weeks, starting with the visit of sixth-placed Doncaster Phoenix this Saturday.

