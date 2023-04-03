​An impressive display saw the home team run out 49-15 winners of their first game in pool two, with away games at York and Stockport to come in the group stage of the competition later in April.

They were quickly ahead with Dale Breakwell’s early penalty and he was on target again with another kick on 10 minutes to make it 6-0.

The opening try came on 16 minutes when Jack Marshall made a break and Tom Hainsworth backed up to go over for his ninth try of the season.

Thiu Barnard was one of Cleckheaton's seven try scorers against Sandbach. Picture: Jim Fitton

Sandbach hit back with a try by their second rower Tom Namgauds and Cleck went down to 14 with Thiu Barnard sin-binned for hands in the ruck.

They made light of their disadvantage, however, with James Wilson crossing for a try after good work by Tom Hainsworth and Mike Hayward.

Cleckheaton finished the half strongly with two quickfire tries in stoppage time. Firstly, great work by Joe Flanagan and Sam Cheney set Josh Plunkett to score then Marshall was first to reach a loose ball after a kick had been dropped.

With Breakwell converting one of the two tries it was 28-5 at the break.

With the wind behind in the second half Cleck increased their lead as a line-out drive was finished by hooker Robin Bennett and Breakwell converted.

Bennett then turned provider for Breakwell who converted his own try.

Barnard romped over for Cleckheaton's seventh try and Breakwell added a goal from wide out to complete the home scoring.

Sandbach had been well beaten, but managed a couple of consolation scores as the hosts lost the ball in a promising position and centre Ryan Barrett raced 60 metres to score then the ball was transferred quickly to the right from a scrum for a try for Michael Butler.