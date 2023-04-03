News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
59 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Cleckheaton RUFC in seventh heaven with Papa John's Cup tie victory

​Cleckheaton RUFC enjoyed a seven-try romp when they welcomed Sandbach to Moorend for the first time in the Papa John’s Regional Plate competition.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

​An impressive display saw the home team run out 49-15 winners of their first game in pool two, with away games at York and Stockport to come in the group stage of the competition later in April.

They were quickly ahead with Dale Breakwell’s early penalty and he was on target again with another kick on 10 minutes to make it 6-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The opening try came on 16 minutes when Jack Marshall made a break and Tom Hainsworth backed up to go over for his ninth try of the season.

Thiu Barnard was one of Cleckheaton's seven try scorers against Sandbach. Picture: Jim Fitton
Thiu Barnard was one of Cleckheaton's seven try scorers against Sandbach. Picture: Jim Fitton
Thiu Barnard was one of Cleckheaton's seven try scorers against Sandbach. Picture: Jim Fitton
Most Popular

Sandbach hit back with a try by their second rower Tom Namgauds and Cleck went down to 14 with Thiu Barnard sin-binned for hands in the ruck.

They made light of their disadvantage, however, with James Wilson crossing for a try after good work by Tom Hainsworth and Mike Hayward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleckheaton finished the half strongly with two quickfire tries in stoppage time. Firstly, great work by Joe Flanagan and Sam Cheney set Josh Plunkett to score then Marshall was first to reach a loose ball after a kick had been dropped.

With Breakwell converting one of the two tries it was 28-5 at the break.

Read More
Batley trained rising boxing star Callum Simpson makes big impression on TV debu...

With the wind behind in the second half Cleck increased their lead as a line-out drive was finished by hooker Robin Bennett and Breakwell converted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bennett then turned provider for Breakwell who converted his own try.

Barnard romped over for Cleckheaton's seventh try and Breakwell added a goal from wide out to complete the home scoring.

Sandbach had been well beaten, but managed a couple of consolation scores as the hosts lost the ball in a promising position and centre Ryan Barrett raced 60 metres to score then the ball was transferred quickly to the right from a scrum for a try for Michael Butler.

This proved the final act of an entertaining game.

Jack Marshall