Batley trained rising boxing star Callum Simpson makes big impression on TV debut

Rising boxing star Callum Simpson made it 11-0 with an impressive third round stoppage win on his TV debut.

The fast rising Yorkshire boxing star has been helped on his way up through the ranks by the Dicky’s Gym where former world champion Josh Warrington has also learned his art and prepared for fights.

The undefeated Central Area super middleweight champion now boasts a record of 11 wins from 11 fights, with nine stoppage victories, and recently signed an exclusive long-term promotional agreement with BOXXER to become part of the Sky Sports stable.

And in his first fight for them he showed why he was offered such a deal and why many shrewd judges rate Callum as one of the hottest prospects in British boxing.

Up against Celso Neves at the AO Arena Manchester in a bout which that aired live in the UK on Sky Sports, Simpson blew away an opponent known for his toughness in just three rounds.

He took his step up to a big arena show in his stride and was backed by a good following as he quickly established control, with great speed and an impressive range of punches to have Neves in trouble.

Despite an aggressive intent Neves was driven backwards and knocked down in the opening round. He managed to survive the first three minutes, but already looked in deep trouble.

In the second round Simpson was forced to take his time as his opponent turned to spoiling tactics, but he was still completely in control.

His punches got through all right in the third round as Neves was rocked by an uppercut and was being caught almost at will. Another flurry to the head hurt Neves and he was decked by a big right hand, flopping forward to the canvas.

He only just beat the count and the referee sensibly stopped the contest after one minute and 36 of the round.

It was a spectacular finish and just the performance Simpson was looking for on his step up.

He said: “I was happy with my performance.

"I rushed the first round a little bit then in the second round my trainer said back on your jab, keep that range. He kept holding a lot, but I just kept my cool and picked my shots.

"He just collapsed like a deckchair in front of me, but he got up. He looked all right in his legs, but if the referee had let it go I would have been all over him and he would have been down again. The referee saved him there.”

Simpson is looking for another step up in his next fight.

He added: “I want titles this year, I want English at least by the end of the year, I’ll fight anyone. I believes domestically there’s no-one out there I can’t beat.

"I’m the least experienced of them all in terms of fighting on the big stage, but I’ve shown there no pressure, no nerves. I’ve been doing it 17 years.