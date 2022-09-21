Cleckheaton RUFC hit card trouble as they suffer first defeat of season

Ill discipline proved costly with Cleckheaton finishing with 14 men and three times having players in the sin-bin.

James Wilson returned at full-back and also back for a first appearance of the season was Dom Brambani at inside centre, allowing Mike Hayward to take up his usual role on the left wing on his 100th appearance for Cleckheaton.

The visitors were down to 14 men after only four minutes with Tom Hainsworth shown a yellow card for a high tackle according to the referee.

Cleckheaton try scorer Richard Piper.

York took advantage as a chip ahead was gathered by Ross White who offloaded for Will Scholey to score the opening try, which was converted by Declan Cusack.Cleckheaton hit back as Richard Piper controlled a maul after Brad Marsden had taken line-out possession and crashed over for an unconverted try.

Hayward then sliced through the York defence on a clever run and Dale Breakwell’s conversion made it 12-7.

Another try looked on soon after as Hainsworth made a great break. Wilson was in support, but the final pass to Hayward was adjudged to be forward.

Relieved York made their way back into the Cleck 22 and Ross White got the ball down over the line with the conversion putting them back ahead.

They made it 21-12 at half-time as a kick into the in-goal area was touched down by Toby Atkin.

The visitors went down to 14 again in the second half when Robin Bennett was yellow carded for a high tackle.

York took immediate advantage with number eight Willem Enslin getting over the tryline for the bonus point score on 53 minutes.

Cleckheaton dug in, however, and came up with the next score as Breakwell and Brambani combined to send Dom Flanagan on a run and he sold an outrageous dummy to cross for a try converted by Breakwell.

But after returned to the field just a few minutes earlier Bennett had a grab at a York player trying to take a quick penalty and was shown his second yellow card which led to him being sent-off.

A minute later there was more trouble as Joe Flanagan was sin-binned, leaving Cleckheaton down to 13 men for the next 10 minutes.

The beleaguered Cleck scrum was under pressure and after a scrum went against the head, a backs move ended with Woofinden crossing the line to make it 33-21.

The visitors did manage to collect a bonus point try, however, when Ollie Depledge’s charge led to Josh Plunkett charging over.

The successful conversion put 13-man Cleckheaton in with a chance of two league points if they did not concede in the remainder of the game and they held on to have something to show for their efforts.