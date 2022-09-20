Headingley triumph for Woodlands in Yorkshire Premier Leagues Play-off final

After defeats in the previous two finals it was third time lucky, although there was no luck about the way Woodlands cruised to an impressive nine-wicket win over Appleby Frodingham at Headingley.

Thanks largely to man of the match Schmulian, Woodlands won the game with 20.3 overs to spare with their margin of victory being the biggest in the six-year history of the play-offs.

It was with the ball that the captain first played an important role, taking 3-41 with his leg spin. With Chris Brice also taking 3-33, Appleby Frodingham fell well short of a competitive total as they were restricted to 150-9 in their 50 overs.

Woodlands completed the cricket season with a nine wicket win at Headingley against Appleby Frodingham in the Yorkshire Premier League Play Off Final. Picture: Ray Spencer

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They started well enough with Jordan Cook (24), Alex Grimes (59) and Jordan Neil (16) taking them to 79-1.

But a steady stream of wickets once spinners Brice and Schmulian got to work saw the innings subside. They were also not helped as the Woodlands skipper pulled off two run outs.

Schmulian had lost the toss as Woodlands had done on their previous two visits to Headingley for the final, but bowling first did not prove a problem to them as they showed their determination to win the White Rose Trophy, which was the only major trophy missing from their increasingly impressive honours list.

When it was the Bradford League champions’ turn to bat they suffered an early setback with Sam Frankland caught and bowled by South African Neil for two.

But that proved to be the only wicket to fall as Schmulian came in and soon made his intentions clear in a strong unbroken partnership with Tim Jackson.

The New Zealander raced to his half century from 43 balls and went on to make his century from 94 while Jackson accumulated quietly and provided solid support.

Schmulian was only the third player to hit a century in the play-off final and hit 13 fours and a six in his unbeaten 100.

It was Jackson, however, who hit the winning boundary as he finished 41no, playing his part in the 146-run stand for the second wicket.

When skipper Schmulian raised the trophy aloft at the end it crowned a fantastic finale to Woodlands’ season as it made it a hat-trick of successes.