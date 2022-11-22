Sandal are the visitors for a game between two top half teams who can be pleased with their campaigns so far this season.

Cleckheaton stand in fourth place and are certainly battle hardened having won their last five matches, none of them by big margins.

They have played their fair share of thrillers already and have dug out seven victories from their first 10 league matches.

Bailey Smith in action for Cleckheaton during their five-match winning run. Picture: Jim Fitton

Sandal started the season slowly, but have won four and lost six so far. They have a win over third-placed Alnwick to their name and won four games in succession before recent narrow defeats to York and top of the table Billingham.

A cracker could be on the cards with kick-off at 2.15pm.

Cleckheaton's Kestrels team, meanwhile, did play last weekend and snatched victory with the last kick of the game to win 11-10 at Old Rishworthians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kestrels were ahead early as Richard Noble made a charging run off the back of a scrum, the ball was recycled quickly after he was stopped and Ben Proctor was able to slide over for the opening try, which went unconverted.

Both teams had a player sin-binned in separate incidents and while it was 14 v 14 Cleckheaton were on the attack only to see a pass intercepted with a home player racing 75 metres for a try that was converted.

Resolute defence kept the hosts at bay into the second half and the Kestrels looked to take their chance when Rishworthians lost two players to the sin-bin, one for a no arms tackle and the second for dissent.

But all they had to show in this period was a penalty kicked by Jarrod Sammut that nudged them 8-7 ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad