In a nerve-jangling finale Cleckheaton held on to a slender three-point advantage, but deserved victory having crossed for six tries.

They went ahead as Dom Brambani’s long pass found Jack Marshall and he finished superbly for the opening try.

Bradley Marsden then secured line-out possession and Dom Flanagan came back on an inside crash ball to go over for the second try. Dale Breakwell converted to make it 12-0.

Joe Flanagan was a try scorer for Cleckheaton in their thrilling win at Paviors.

Paviors hit back with a try by their left wing then levelled when flanker Reeson went over and George Billam converted.

Breakwell’s penalty nudged the visitors back in front, but on 33 minutes Marshall was deemed to have obstructed Paviors right wing Alex Rimmington and the referee awarded a penalty try as well as sin-binning the home player.

However, the final action of the first half saw Mike Hayward burst through to send the supporting Joe Flanagan over. Breakwell’s goal made it 22-19 at the break.

A disastrous start to the second half saw Paviors’ Josh Flanagan held over the line by Marshall, but the referee deemed it a high tackle and awarded another penalty try.

Marshall got another yellow card and he was dismissed. Cleck then had a real mountain to climb when they went 33-22 behind after Breakwell’s cross kick was picked off by Tom Davies who raced 95 metres for his second try and Billam converted.

The visitors dug deep, however, and Breakwell’s break led to Olly Depledge scoring, with Breakwell adding the goal.

Dom Flanagan then crossed for his ninth try of the season after Brambani broke the line. Breakwell goaled.

Paviors went back in front through Josh Alton-Smith’s try and Billam’s goal, but Cleckheaton clinched victory as Depledge picked up from a scrum and twisted over.