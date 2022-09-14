Cleckheaton RUFC continue flying start to season with seven-try show

The game began with a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, which was observed impeccably.Cleckheaton kicked off and were ahead inside four minutes. Brad Marsden won possession at a line-out, Richard Piper and Tom Hainsworth made good ground and winger Dom Flanagan was clear to run 40 metres to score the opening try. Dale Breakwell converted.

Bridgford replied with a Ben Dickinson penalty, but the hosts were in again on 14 minutes after winning won a scrum against the head when scrum-half Ollie Depledge picked up, Andy Piper and Niall Jackson carried the movement on and Flanagan kicked ahead for Jack Marshall to pick up and score. With Breakwell adding another goal it was 14-3.

Dickinson kicked a second penalty goal before Cleck finished the first half strongly with two more tries. First, Hainsworth crossed after kicks by Breakwell and Mike Hayward then Flanagan got his second following Hainsworth’s half break. With Breakwell converting both it was 28-6 at the break.

Tom Hainsworth scored two tries for Cleckheaton in their second victory of the season.

At the start of the second half Dickinson was penalised for a high tackle and when Marshall tried to take a quick tap, referee Adam Robson pulled the play back. Marshall threw the ball away, which gave him a yellow card along with Dickinson.

When play resumed, Cleckheaton won the line-out and the maul rumbled forward with Richard Piper prominent handling twice before Joe Flanagan forced his way over from close range. Breakwell added his fifth goal.

Three minutes later from a scrum on the visitors’ 10-metre line, Depledge went blindside and fed Dom Flanagan who in turn passed inside for Hainsworth to score his second try.

But Breakwell’s run of 20 consecutive successes with the boot came to an end as he hit the post with the conversion attempt.

Bridgford kept plugging away and were rewarded with a try by centre Connor Mee.

Cleck had the last word as Marshall was next to get his second try of the day, skipping round a couple of defenders after collecting a clever short kick by Breakwell.

Dom Flanagan took the man of the match for Cleckheaton who were mostly dominant despite a penalty count heavily against them.