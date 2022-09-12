Woodlands aiming to make it third time lucky in Headingley Play-off final

A comfortable 115-run win over Driffield Town saw Brad Schmulian’s men through to the big final, which will take place this Sunday, start 10.30am.

They will face Yorkshire Premier League North champions Appleby Frodingham, who were seven-wicket winners over Middlesbrough.

Woodlands were in control of their semi-final once openers Frankland and Tim Jackson overcame some early issues when the ball was moving.

Sam Frankland hit a century to help Woodlands into the Yorkshire Premier League Play-off final.

They toughed it out to begin with then began to play their strokes in an 170-run first wicket stand that ended when Jackson was out for 76 having hit nine fours and two sixes.

Frankland went on to reach his century and made 101, including 10 fours and three sixes.

Muhammad Bilal was promoted to number three and struck several big blows in his 31 made from 18 balls while Tom Clee contributed 28.

Wickets fell in the pursuit of quick runs, but Woodlands’ 284-7 total was more than enough.

Driffield were all out for 169 in reply as spinners Schmulian (3-38) and Chris Brice (3-50) were in the wickets along with seamers Clee and Scott Richardson who picked up two each.

Woodlands, who have lost the last two play-off finals, will now be hoping that it is third time lucky at Headingley this Sunday.

Bradford Division Three champions Liversedge ensured a winning finish to their successful season as they defeated Scholes by four wickets and in the process ended their opponents’ hopes of being promoted with them.

Parvaise Khan (5-35) and Adam Clarke (4-48) paved the way for a 21st victory from 22 matches as Scholes were bowled out for 155 despite the determined efforts of Sikander Mahmood (42) and Neil Kellett (40).

Liversedge were taken to victory by Wajid Hussain (45), Graeme Winn (41no) and Khan (35) as Sikander Mahmood (3-27) posed the main threat.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow secured the second promotion place in Division Three as they chased down East Leeds’ 254 to win by five wickets.

Usman Qureshi (54no), Hamza Shahzad (53), Nikhil Thakur (45) and Qamar Shahzad (34) led the successful run chase after Thakur (4-57) had been the pick of their bowlers.

Crossbank Methodists signed off with only their second win of the season as Lewis Lockwood (52) and Gavin Harrison (45) helped them overhaul the Windhill & Daisy Hill score of 152 for a seven-wicket success.

Shahzad Khalil (4-54) was the pick of their bowlers.

Despite 4-40 from Jonathan Elstub, sixth-placed Spen Victoria had a losing finish to their season.

Although Gildersome & Farnley Hill were dismissed for 111, Spen fell four runs short when all out for 107 in their reply, losing their last nine wickets for 36 after opener Corey Roebuck was out for 57.

Birstall condemned Keighley to relegation from Division One when they beat them by four wickets in their final game of the season.

Jaymish Patel picked up 4-21 as Keighley were dismissed for 175. Matthew Dyson then made 50, Juned Hasim Delair 32 and Eric Austin 29no as Birstall reached their target in the 46th over.

Paul Martin took 5-59 and Adam Brown 3-42 as East Bierley rounded off their campaign with a 13-run win over Easy Ardsley who were bowled out for 216.

Martin also did well with the bat as he scored 52, while Andrew Duckworth contributed 55 and Sam Wilby 36 in a total of 229-6.

Gomersal lost by seven wickets after scoring 190 with Jonathan Boynton (66) top scoring and Lewis Edmond hitting 33.

In Division Two there were final day defeats for Hopton Mills and Hartshead Moor.

Mills lost by eight wickets to champions Sandal after being shot out for 65.

Joe Bowman took 4-93 for Moor, but they went down by 73 runs to third-placed Lightcliffe who made 279-6.