Action from Cleckheaton’s game against Driffield when they outlined their promotion credentials in North One East with victory over opponents who came into the match on top of the table.

In one of their biggest games of the season Cleckheaton rose to the challenge and showed great determination to come from behind after they were trailing at half-time.

With only three defeats previously all season Driffield had shown themselves to be one of the strongest teams in the division, but after they looked like running away with the league at the turn of the year they had suffered recent losses at Morpeth and against another of the title challengers Heath.

Now add Cleckheaton to that list as the Moorenders produced a good all-round display.

Driffield had a strong wind at their backs in the first half, but it was the home team who got off to a fast start with Tom Hainsworth racing over for an early try that was converted by Dale Breakwell.

The game then settled into a pattern where the visitors slowly built pressure with some strong drives by their forwards.

They had to be patient, though, as Cleck defended stubbornly before eventually cracking to concede a try that went unconverted.

A further period of Driffield pressure saw them score again and the conversion put them 12-7 ahead.

That was how it stayed until half-time with the hosts happy enough that their excellent defending had given them only a five points deficit to peg back once they had the elements in their favour in the second period.

Breakwell used the wind well to gain field position and some smart handling gave Dom Brambani the chance to go over for a fine try. Breakwell’s touchline conversion followed and Cleck were 14-12 ahead.

The home backs continued to look dangerous with Hainsworth and Brambani making half-breaks only to be brought down by some desperate tackling from Driffield.

Now it was the home team’s turn to be patient in the face of some strong defending and they were rewarded for their dominance when another sweeping move saw them cut through with Flanagan touching down for a try that was converted by Breakwell.

Cleck could not add another score that would have given them a try bonus point, however, as they met further stubborn resistance.

Driffield managed to work themselves up field and earned their losing bonus point when kicking a penalty.

It reduced their arrears to six points, but they could not make any further inroads in the closing stages with Cleckheaton running out deserving winners of a gripping contest.

With Heath beating Ilkley narrowly in the other big clash in the division, they have gone top with Driffield dropping to joint second with Ilkley. Cleck are in fourth and are now just four points behind the leaders.