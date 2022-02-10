Dewsbury-based Town Flyers enjoy success in unusual international competition

Town Flyers Trampoline Club's squad took part in an international virtual trampoline competition. Pictured left to right are: Back row - Chloe Beaumont, Maggie Baird, Holly Walker, Sophie Mallinson. Front Row - Francesca Shutt, Daniel Pellegrina, Esme Keal.

With travel round the world restricted because of the ongoing pandemic organisers came up with a way to still stage a competition as they introduced a virtual event.

This was the first time that an event of this kind had taken place and was enjoyed by competitors in eight countries around the world.

Town Flyers Trampoline Club, based at Dewsbury Sports Centre, were able to compete against clubs from Canada, USA, Estonia, Portugal Ireland, China and Singapore.

Town Flyers Trampoline Club medal winners Daniel Pellegrina and Maggie Baird.

The competition involved routines being filmed within the club and then sent to be rated by a panel of international judges. The results have just been published with Town Flyers having great success.

Maggie Baird took the top spot, performing three fantastic routines and taking the gold medal in the 15-16yrs female category.

Daniel Pellegrina took silver in the 11-12yrs male category after his impressive three routines also.

Olivia Stier just missed out on a medal in her first competition outside the county, finishing in fourth place in the 15-16yrs female category while Sophie Mallinson finished fifth in the 11-12yrs female event.

Francesca Shutt (9-10yrs female) and Chloe Beaumont (11-12yrs female) also competed for the first time above county level and along with Esme Keal (11-12yrs female) and Holly Walker (15-16yrs female) performed great routines to be placed highly.

The gymnasts train several times a week at Dewsbury, under the watchful eye of head coach Debbie Mallinson and look forward to a busy competition calendar ahead.

The club takes gymnasts from five years upwards, from beginner to elite.