The Nottingham-based team had already been beaten 45-11 by Cleckheaton back in September and sat at the bottom of the league table before kick-off so it was no surprise that another win came the visitors’ way, but they made sure it was a bonus point success.

Cleck ran in six tries as forwards and backs combined to put on a strong show that brought a 41-10 victory – the club’s biggest margin away victory so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridgford, to their credit, kept battling to the finish and managed a try of their own through winger Alex Wilson as well as kicking a conversion and a penalty.

Dom Flanagan charged over for one of Cleckheaton's six tries against West Bridgford.

But at the other end their defence cracked several times under pressure from a Cleckheaton side determined to make up for some of the errors in their derby game the previous week.

Thiu Barnard got the ball rolling with the opening try on four minutes, with Dale Breakwell adding the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts levelled with their only try, but Cleck quickly re-established control as Jack Marshall raced over and Breakwell kicked his second goal.

Within two minutes Marshall had his second try and it was 22-7 at half-time after Breakwell slotted over a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridgford struck first after the break with a penalty, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly shut down as Dom Flanagan charged over for the first try of the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Depledge was next over the whitewash five minutes later with Breakwell adding the conversion.

With almost half-an-hour left it seemed the visitors would run up a huge score, but they only managed one further try three minutes from time through Richard Piper, with Breakwell kicking his fourth conversion to round off the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result consolidated Cleckheaton’s fourth place in the table ahead of their next game this Saturday when they host York who are in sixth.