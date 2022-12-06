The 29-year-old outside back played his part in the Bulldogs’ 2022 campaign that took them all the way to the Betfred Championship play-off final, his most notable contribution being a vital late 90m try at Barrow Raiders.

But now he is swapping Batley colours for a Rams shirt after signing a one-year deal with Liam Finn’s side.

Whiteley, who can operate at centre or on the wing, made 14 appearances for Batley last season, scoring four tries.

Perry Whiteley has joined Dewsbury Rams from Batley Bulldogs. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He started out at the Huddersfield Giants Academy before playing for Featherstone Rovers, York City Knights, Keighley Cougars, Sheffield Eagles and Workington Town.

On joining the Rams, Whiteley said, “I’m excited to be part of hopefully a successful season next year for the club and help us bounce back to the Championship where we should be.”

Head coach Finn added: “Perry adds experience and power to our backline.

His carries out of our own half will be a massive asset and adds to the competition for places across our backline after losing Jacob (Doyle).”

Doyle has been joined by Harry Tyson-Wilson in leaving the club.

Finn explained: “It’s an understatement to say I’m disappointed to see two players leave the club. The silver lining is how soon it has come about so that we have time to assess alternative options.

"It’s all part of the journey and we didn’t expect the good news to be constant.

“Jacob explained his reasons and as a club it was the best thing for him to take a break from rugby. We support that and we are here for him if and when required.

“Harry expressed a desire to play local rugby in Hull and as our only player travelling a significant distance, he soon realised how difficult it can be.