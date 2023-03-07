After drawing with Sandal earlier in the season it was another cracking game for the supporters in a sizeable crowd, but Cleckheaton lost 41-31.

It was Sandal who put the first points on the board with Jake Adams’ penalty. Cleckheaton’s response was swift as a Dale Breakwell penalty was followed by him converting Jack Marshall’s try.

But from the resumption they infringed and Alex Edler found a gap to score for the hosts. With Jake Adams adding the extras it was level again.

Cleckheaton players try to stop a Sandal attack. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Four minutes later Sandal were in again, Joey Allott diving over with Adams converting.

Another try swiftly followed as Austen Thompson made a telling break, Scott McGregor and Jake Adams took the move on and Allott coasted in for his second.

Adams converted then added a penalty to make it 27-10 after 28 minutes.

Undaunted, Cleckheaton hit back with Dan Howarth scoring and Breakwell adding the extras.

Cleckheaton players are scattered by a Sandal break. Picture: Scott Merrylees

But with half-time looming a yellow card sent them down to 14 men and Sandal took advantage with Thompson forcing his way over to make it 34-17 at the interval.

Cleckheaton reduced their deficit down to three points early in the second half with a revival that brought a second try for Howarth and another from Brad Marsden, with both goaled by Breakwell.