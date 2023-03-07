Cleckheaton lose out in exciting Yorkshire derby against Sandal
Despite crossing for four tries, Cleckheaton RUFC were edged out in a thrilling West Yorkshire derby in Regional One North East.
After drawing with Sandal earlier in the season it was another cracking game for the supporters in a sizeable crowd, but Cleckheaton lost 41-31.
It was Sandal who put the first points on the board with Jake Adams’ penalty. Cleckheaton’s response was swift as a Dale Breakwell penalty was followed by him converting Jack Marshall’s try.
But from the resumption they infringed and Alex Edler found a gap to score for the hosts. With Jake Adams adding the extras it was level again.
Four minutes later Sandal were in again, Joey Allott diving over with Adams converting.
Another try swiftly followed as Austen Thompson made a telling break, Scott McGregor and Jake Adams took the move on and Allott coasted in for his second.
Adams converted then added a penalty to make it 27-10 after 28 minutes.
Undaunted, Cleckheaton hit back with Dan Howarth scoring and Breakwell adding the extras.
But with half-time looming a yellow card sent them down to 14 men and Sandal took advantage with Thompson forcing his way over to make it 34-17 at the interval.
Cleckheaton reduced their deficit down to three points early in the second half with a revival that brought a second try for Howarth and another from Brad Marsden, with both goaled by Breakwell.
But home nerves were eased when Scott McGregor went over for a match clinching try and Cleck hopes went when they had a player red carded.