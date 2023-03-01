Cleckheaton RUFC lose out to title challengers despite battling display

The hosts ran out 27-14 winners after making the stronger start to score the first try after nine minutes.

They added a second converted try before Cleck pulled the score back to 14-7 with a try just before half-time from Tom Hainsworth that was converted by Dale Breakwell.

Two penalties and a further try took the game away from the visitors in the second half, although they did come up with the final score late on as Dom Brambani crossed the line and Breakwell tagged on the extras.

Cleckheaton try scorer Dom Brambani. Picture: Jim Fitton