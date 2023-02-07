News you can trust since 1858
Battling Cleckheaton are out of luck in Moorend game with York

Cleckheaton were unlucky not to get anything from their Yorkshire derby with York at Moorend, but have now lost four out of their last five matches in Regional One North East.

By Tony Harber
52 minutes ago - 2 min read

For the rearranged game against opponents just below them in the table, Cleckheaton had several regulars missing, including Mike Hayward with a broken arm, Tom Hainsworth with a broken rib and Ben Thrower, who was suspended after his sending off the previous week.

Lewis Symonds came in for his first start on the wing, while Liam Goldthorpe was on the bench for the first time in 10 years.

The hosts started well enough until they were reduced to 14 men with Robin Bennett yellow carded for a high tackle. York quickly took advantage and opened the scoring with Mitch Ashman going over for a try converted by George Davies.

Brad Marsden looks to launch an attack for Cleckheaton against York. Picture: Jim Fitton
Despite their numerical disadvantage Cleckheaton soon hit back as a quickly taken penalty saw Dale Breakwell kick to the left where Braden Hunter collected and sent Richard Noble over. With Breakwell adding the goal it was 7-7 on 25 minutes.

The hosts then enjoyed their best period of the game, but their attacking came to nothing with the York defence proving solid even when they went down a man with a player sent to the sin-bin.

Cleckheaton continued to press into the second half, but were adjudged to have knocked on near the York 22 and from the resulting scrum the visitors broke down the right for a long range try in the corner, finished off by Tom Woffendin, which went unconverted.

Cleckheaton's Braden Hunter goes to the outside on an attack against York. Picture: Jim Fitton

The game swung back and forth both teams having chances, but York were just a little bit better organised.

The home team defended well to stay in the game, but their hopes of victory and of gaining a bonus point vanished when George Davis landed a last minute penalty to make it 15-7.

Cleckheaton fought hard, but were unlucky to come out of the game with nothing. Prop Niall Jackson was their manof the match.

