Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Finn took over a struggling Rams side in June 2022 following Lee Greenwood’s departure but could not prevent the inevitable relegation to League 1.

“In hindsight, I think it was the best thing for the club,” reflected Finn, who injected energy and passion into what had been a lifeless Dewsbury outfit and, after a thrilling season of attacking rugby, guided the club back to the Championship at the first attempt - suffering only two defeats along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his 15 months with the club, Finn said: “It was a tough environment to come into at the time I took the job as we were struggling. It was a big challenge and I was a little bit disappointed that we didn’t manage to turn it around faster and stay up.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Finn, left. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“There was a fair bit of deadwood at the time that needed to not be there anymore and going via the League 1 route was the best and easiest way of doing that.

“This year has been good. We have enjoyed it. It’s been nice for everybody - the players and the staff, and for the fans to watch a winning side as they haven’t been watching a winning side for a few years.”

And Finn has revealed he has already shown his gratitude to those who have helped him at the club, while he also believes they are in good hands with the popular and experienced Ferguson being named as his replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve done most of the thank yous personally,” he said. “Everybody helps to a certain extent, but some more than others and I’ve spoken to them and I’ve thanked them. I have also thanked Mark (Sawyer, chairman) for the opportunity.

“I don’t know what’s happening within the club at the minute but I’m hearing that quite a lot of last year’s squad are agreeing to stay on, which is a positive thing.

“It is going to be a lot tougher next year, don’t get me wrong, but the best chance of doing well, especially early in the season, is to keep the core group of players together and attack it as a team which they have been all year.

“I am very pleased for Fergie. He’s a good bloke and I’ve said I will help him out however I can and I will endeavour to do that for as long as I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I want Dewsbury to win every single game next year, apart from two! I’ll be watching the results and occasionally popping up to games when we don’t clash.