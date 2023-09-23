Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That is because the exceptional hooker has been nominated, along with team-mate Paul Sykes, as the division’s player of the year at next month’s end of season awards ceremony.

Looking back on the season, Butterworth said:

“Overall, it’s probably been one of the best years for me as a person and for Dewsbury as a club, especially since the last time they won the league. To get some silverware back at Dewsbury and to get that winning culture back has been really good.

Reiss Butterworth, ball in hand, has been nominated as the League 1 player of the year. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“Everyone has enjoyed it and you can tell that the fans have loved it as well. It’s been one of the best years in a long time.

“I’ve developed quite a lot really. I’m still young myself but Finny (Liam Finn) and the coaching staff put their faith in me and they have helped me develop as a person and as a player as well.

“I have really enjoyed it and lifting the trophy at the end of the season is something I will remember for the rest of my life. I’ll be able to tell my kids and grandkids about it in the future. It is something I am really proud of.”

On his potential individual award, he said:

“I was quite surprised to be fair when I got told. It’s the coaches of other teams that pick three players throughout the year who have performed well. It goes to show that if other coaches think you’re doing well, as well as your coach and your team-mates, then you must be doing something right.

“It’s a proud achievement. To be nominated is an achievement in itself and to be nominated with Sykesy makes it better, especially a legend like him.”

Despite promotion back to the Championship, 2024 will see changes at FLAIR Stadium, with Finn moving to Halifax Panthers and Dale Ferguson taking up the vacant head coach position.

“I wish Finny all the best and hope he has as much success at Halifax as he has had at Dewsbury. He has put a lot of trust and faith into me and just let me play my game.

“He is always making sure I can be the best player I can be. He is an overall good bloke but he is also a really good coach at the same time. When you put them two together it is a recipe for a great coach.