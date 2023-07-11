Thornhill Trojans' victory hopes fade in dismal second half performance against Ince Rose Bridge

Having drawn away to them and after the previous week's heroic performance against West Bowling the spectators who braved the rain showers could be forgiven for predicting a Thornhill victory.

However, a dismal second half display from the Trojans saw the game drift away from them and left them to reflect on another defeat as they lost 36-10.

Up until just before half-time Thornhill were still in this game after a try from Jordan Ward had levelled the scores at 6-6.

Will Gledhill was a try scorer for Thornhill Trojans in their defeat to Ince Rose Bridge. (Photo by Allan McKenzie/YWNG)

This try came from a kick forward and the ball bounced perfectly for Ward to cut back inside and go over for the try. Joel Gibson converted.

The score cancelled out an earlier converted try from Ince Rose when Keiron Malone barged over from close range and Robbie Valentine goaled.

But two quick tries from the visitors just before the break saw them begin to take control.

From close to the Thornhill try line Valentine ran in an arc like movement from the acting-half position. The home defence seemed to stand back to admire the move as he went over for an unconverted try.

There were calls from Thornhill that Valentine had lost the ball over the line, but the referee did not think so and the score stood.

Right on half-time some stick passing ended with Jack Morrison going over for a try to the side of the posts and Valentine converted to see the visitors lead 16-6 at the interval.

The interval did not seem to have knocked Bridge out of their stride as Ben Holcroft went striding away for a try which Valentine improved.

The next Ince Rose score came straight from a scrum when the ball was worked quickly out to winger Ben Holcroft who went over in the corner.

Thornhill then had Chris Mitchell sin-binned for a professional foul, but still managed to claw a try back when stand-off Will Gledhill ploughed over for an unconverted try.

What appeared to be a certain Ince Rose score came to nothing when Keegan Boyd was put clear on a run down the middle. Somehow, in full flight, an embarrassed Boyd lost the ball from his grasp and the move broke down.

By now the visitors were dominating play and Keiron Malone took advantage of some soft Trojans defending to score an unconverted try.

In and among the scoring of this try Thornhill’s Mitchell was sin-binned for a second time. This time it was for use of the elbow and Bridge also had Jamie Malone yellow carded for retaliation.

To put the result beyond doubt John Halcroft appeared to have been held short of the line, but somehow managed to reach over a Thornhill defender with an outstretched arm to plant the ball over the line and score the try. Mason Fillingham converted.

Man of the Match was Joel Gibson, sponsored by Sunshine Hijama & Wriggle Monsters while match sponsors Advance Gardens picked Harvey Roberts as man of the match.

Thornhill are away to Oulton Raiders this Saturday.