Thornhill Trojans give leaders West Bowling a mighty scare with fantastic comeback effort led by Joel Gibson

The Trojans seemed to get better the longer the game went on as they grew in confidence, but were left to rue a slow start as they were edged out 32-30.

It was only a late penalty goal that ensured the visitors registered their expected victory.

Joel Gibson was in outstanding form for the Trojans. His in-game running was exceptional and as well as scoring a hat-trick of tries he was named official man of the match. Josh Hartshorne also made a big impression down the middle.

Joel Gibson scored a hat-trick of tries in Thornhill Trojans' game against West Bowling. Picture: Dave Jewitt

The Trojans made an uncertain start and were 18-0 down after 15 minutes. From the kick-off Bowling flung the ball about to create space out on the wing for Charlie Barrett to score. Harry Williams kicked a great conversion from the touchline.

Barrett soon scored his second when an overlap was created then Elliott Cousins plunged over for a try and with Williams converting both it looked like it was going to be a long day at the office for Thornhill.

However, after this initial onslaught the Trojans steadied and began to take the game to the leaders. The spark the Trojans needed came when Harthorne sent out an inside pass that put Gibson sprinting clear for a try he converted.

Thornhill started the second half in determined fashion with Gibson once again using his pace to good effect to sprint clear for his second try. He again added the goal and it was game on.

Another Gibson break saw him race clear into the in-goal area, but instead of touching down himself he passed for Jordan Ward to score. Gibson’s subsequent goal levelled the scores.

Suddenly Bowling had work to do and set about working towards the Thornhill line. At first they were held short, but then Danny Halmshaw persisted to force his way over and Brad Wright converted.

Halmshaw once again went over from close range and Wright kicked another goal.

But Thornhill were far from finished and Gibson finally completed his hat-trick as he backed up Ryan Mitchell’s run before converting.

Bowling were sufficiently worried that Wright kicked a penalty and it proved crucial as in the the final act of the game Gibson put Ward over for a try. Gibson converted, but Thornhill ran out of time to complete what could have been a remarkable comeback.

Impact National Conference League Division One

Match Sponsor : Thornhill Trojans Under 14s

Trojans: Brad Llewellyn; Chris Mitchell, Jordan Ward, Ryan Mitchell, Jarren Egan; Bailey Lee, Joel Gibson; Liam Harley, Oli Boocock, Josh Hartshorne, Ryan Hardcastle, Jake Hickling, Jake Wilson. Subs: Anthony Broadhead (not used), Ewan McDonald, Zak Chatterton, Oli Brown.

Tries: Joel Gibson (3), Jordan Ward (2).

Goals: Joel Gibson (5).

Man of the Match: Joel Gibson – sponsored by Sunshine Hijama & Wriggle Monsters.