Thornhill Trojans slip to Heworth defeat despite Joel Gibson's best efforts

The Trojans were simply never at the races and it will be a performance which they will want to quickly forget about.

Heworth looked more cohesive and when they threw the ball about they had support in numbers.

Although lacking in cohesion the Trojans did have some fine individual efforts. Man of the match Joel Gibson was one of the best players on the field as his go forward approach to play and creativity could not be faulted. There were also excellent shifts from Jordan Ward and Jake Wilson.

Joss Ratcliffe scored Thornhill Trojans' only try in their defeat at Heworth.

Heworth scored with their first real attack of the game and punished Thornhill for making a slow start. They threw the ball about and the Trojans defence was exposed. Tyler Craig ran through a gap and over for a try which Jack Sadler converted.

This score seemed to be the wake up call the Trojans needed and they hit back. Taylor Potts looked to have scored in the corner, but the referee waved the try away due to a forward pass.

Oliver Boocock also looked to have gone over for a try but he was held short of the try line.

The breakthrough Thornhill had been hunting finally materialised. Gibson and Oliver Lightfoot combined to send Joss Ratcliffe powering over in the corner for a try with Ratcliffe taking the unfortunately positioned touch judge out in the process of scoring.

The attempted conversion from Gibson sailed across the face of the goal posts.

The game then gradually began to slide away from Thornhill. Jack Earl barged his way over for a try after Heworth had built pressure and Sadler converted.

As half-time approached Heworth really did test the Trojans defence, keeping play alive well before George Elliott beat three would be tacklers to barge over for an unconverted try.

Then right on half-time Liam Watling wrong footed a Thornhill defender to step inside and score a try by the posts. Sadler converted.

At half-time the game was really over as a contest. There were some harsh exchanges of views as the Thornhill players regrouped at the interval.

Any hopes of a revival were quickly dashed, however, when Watling opened up the defence down the middle and crossed for his second try.

Thornhill's best moment in a scrappy second half was when Gibson broke clear and covered almost half the length of the field. However, the ball was lost and the move broke down.

A day to forget for Thornhill who now travel to play Pilkington Recs this Saturday.

Trojans: 1 Ryan Mitchell; 17 Joss Ratcliffe, 3 George Woodcock, 4 Oliver Lightfoot, 5 Taylor Potts; 6 Bailey Lee, 7 Joel Gibson; 8 Jake Hickling, 9 Oliver Boocock, 10 Josh Riley, 11 Jordan Ward, 12 Callum Sykes, 13 Jake Wilson. Subs: 21 Jordan Smith, 15 Ewan McDonald, 16 Liam Harley, 22 James Stanley.

