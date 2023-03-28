With a kit clash the visitors donned the world famous cherry and white hooped shirts of their professional heroes and in parts played with the same grit and determination that the club Is known for.

But Moor got off to a quick start, scoring inside five minutes when a clever kick over from Bruce was fielded by the flying Butterfield who passed inside to Berry for a well worked try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home forwards gradually started to gain the upper hand with barnstorming runs from Gavaghan, Samme and James proving difficult to stop. On the back of this the backline looked to create an opening, but a mistimed pass from Ineson was intercepted by the Wigan centre who duly raced away 60 metres to dot down under the posts.

Ryan Crossley was at the heart of the action for Dewsbury Moor Maroons against Wigan St Judes. Picture: John Devine

From the restart some crunching defence by Foster, Croisdale and Berry forced the Wigan side to kick from deep and the pressure was maintained with Berry held up just short a couple of times.

Coach Delaney brought on some fresh legs off the bench, notably Adams and O’Sullivan and the two impact players did not disappoint. After hard work by Samme and Croisdale a 30m charge from the 18st thunder bus Adams sliced through the Wigan defence and the supporting Crossley scored untouched under the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moor scored a quick try from the kick-off, marching Wigan back to their line where a sublime pass from the impressive Crossley saw the returning Adamson score at the side of the posts to make it 18-6 at half-time.

The Maroons started the second half in impressive fashion as after great runs from Adams, Berry and O Sullivan the lively Crossley muscled his way over.

Crossley continued to pull the strings and he gave a no look pass to Samme who crashed over, under the posts. With Ineson having another easy conversion it was now 30-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With little sign of slowing down the team were playing some great attacking rugby. With Bruce, Walker and Ineson creating chances it was only a matter of time before another try was scored, however full credit goes to the Wigan side who managed to hold out with last ditch tackles and a fully committed effort.

A keenly fought last 20 minutes from the Wigan side saw them go close on a number of occasions, but great defence from the Moor held them out.

The Dewsbury side did have the last say as the elusive Ineson created yet another opportunity for Adamson to bulldoze his way over the line.

This Saturday the Moor make the short trip to Leeds to play bottom side Milford who they beat convincingly in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury Celtic lost out 18-6 to Woolston Rovers after first half tries by Ben Dixon, Kieron Moore and Kieron Jones paved the way for their opponents’ success.

Nathan Waring got Celtic’s challenge under way on 48 minutes, Harry Copley improving, but a try on 66 minutes for Moore, with Declan Lucas adding the extras, saw Rovers home.

In a sometimes fractious second half, Celtic had Dom Senior and Jack Kelly sin-binned, for a late challenge and a tip-tackle respectively. Rovers also had two yellows, for Ryan Brown (dissent) and Ryan Hickman (running in).

Shaw Cross Sharks were involved in a thrilling draw with Myton Warriors in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors’ hopes of avoiding defeat looked unlikely when Ash Liddell was sent-off a minute before half-time for a late challenge.

The Warriors were, at that stage, 14-0 down. But, remarkably, the visitors were 18-14 ahead early in the final quarter, courtesy of tries by Adam Piggott, Ryan Walker and Tyler Fisher, each of which Kris Walker improved.

In a timely twist, the Sharks nosed in front through a try by Dec Tomlinson, the same player adding his fourth goal. But a last-gasp penalty by Kris Walker left the sides level at 20-20.

Shaw Cross had established their lead with tries by Josh Frain and Tenneson Neagle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad