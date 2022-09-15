Thornhill Trojans side edged out in final game of season

At times the Trojans were impressive, but disappointingly the defeat was really self inflicted as they imploded in the closing stages.

Man of the match was full-back Jacob Holmes as he impressed with dangerous attacking runs. Jake Hickling also stood out, along with Nathan Lowther and Dylan Goodward.

Nathan Lowther opened the scoring for Thornhill when he built on a rampaging run from James McHendry. Ryan Mitchell converted.

Thornhill Trojans' A team brought the curtain down on the club's season.

Oulton's Kieran Wallpole levelled with a try and goal before Jacob Holmes burst away for a long range Thornhill try and Mitchell converted again.

Oulton began to gain the upper hand when Craig Jones scored a try and then Trojans Jake Hickling was sin-binned for tripping. Joey Walton’s try and Wallpole’s goal put the visitors ahead at the interval.

The second half got under way with Goodward sprinting over half the length of the field to score a glorious try for Thornhill. Mitchell converted.

The lead was extended as Joss Ratcliffe powered over.

A try from Will Milner kept the Raiders in the hunt, but Trojans looked on course for victory when Goodward won a chase to score his second try.