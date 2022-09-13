Nathan Wright's last-gasp try puts Shaw Cross Sharks into play-off final

A thrilling 20-18 victory over Seaton Rangers has earned the Sharks a place in the National Conference League’s Division Three Play-off final when they will travel to Oldham St Annes this Saturday.

In the closely fought semi-final the late try by winger Wright gave Shaw Cross the lead for the first time since the 57th minute, when Seaton’s Dom Smallwood had landed his third goal in converting a try by Miguel Blanco-Charters, to nose the Workington outfit 18-16 ahead.

Seaton, who had done the double over the Sharks in the regular season, found themselves on the back foot in the early stages as the visitors established a 10-0 lead in the first eight minutes.

Nathan Wright scored a last-gasp try to put Shaw Cross Sharks into the National Conference Division Three Play-offs final.

Callum Burden and Callum Barker both crossed for tries, with the second of them being converted by Dec Tomlinson.

Rangers opened their account midway through the first half when Ciaran Walker crossed and the hosts went in front five minutes into the second period with a Tom Curwen effort, Smallwood kicking his second conversion.

But Sharks’ man of the match Tenneson Neagle bustled his way over by way of prompt response, Tomlinson improving.