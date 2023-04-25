The Trojans were second best for long periods of this game and, despite a brief second half flurry, this was another performance they will want to quickly forget about as they went down 48-18.

They gave a debut to Ryan Hardcastle and also welcomed back Jordan Ward, having served his suspension picked up following his dismissal at the game at Skirlaugh.

The Trojans were grateful for the go forward approach in this game from Ward and Joel Gibson while their official man of the match was youngster Oliver Boocock.

Joel Gibson tried hard to get Thornhill Trojans moving and scored a try against Crosfields. Picture: David Jewitt

Thornhill made an encouraging start as Jake Hickling made a tremendous long range break in the opening attack. The move was supported by Gibson who was eventually held down in the tackle.

The referee awarded a penalty and Gibson kicked the goal to give the Trojans an early lead.

However, Crosfields began to take a hold of proceedings and quickly built up a commanding interval lead.

The first Crosfields score came when Arron Holiday broke down the wing. The Thornhill defence failed to close him down and although Holliday looked to have collided with the corner flag, the referee was in no doubt of the score and signalled try. Danny Cassidy converted.

Crosfields then put together some excellent rugby to score an super long range score. Jamie Abram was up in support of the break to take the final pass and go over for a try. Cassidy converted.

The home team were now on a roll and another break took them within reach of the Thornhill try line. From the play the ball Luke Walker scooted over for a try which Cassidy converted.

A forward pass decision denied Crosfields another score before the Thornhill defence stood back and allowed Mitch McJay the opportunity to barge over for a try. Cassidy converted.

On the stoke of half-time Cassidy kicked a penalty goal to make the score 26-2, leaving Thornhill plenty to deliberate over at the interval.

A lost ball by Thornhill early in the second half gifted Crosfields possession on half-way. The ball was gratefully received by Crosfields and Ben Steele raced away to score a try which Cassidy converted.

McJay then took advantage of a set reset call from the referee to race between the posts to score another try and effectively end the game as a contest. Cassidy converted.

But just as the game was effectively beyond them, Thornhill began to get their act together and showed some much needed enthusiasm.

Gibson made a fantastic break to over 60 metres. Joss Ratcliffe was up in support of the break as a decoy runner and a brilliant dummy from Gibson wrongfooted the Crosfields full-back, the way being paved for Thornhill to score their first try of the game.

Gibson planted the ball down to score a try which he converted himself.

The Trojans continued to test Crosfields. Josh Hartshorne made a strong run toward the try line. There was a quick play the ball and Jake Wilson crashed over.

Gibson converted and another Thornhill score quickly followed when a break took them near to the try line. A sublime pass from Gibson out to the wing sent Ratciffe over for an unconverted try.

However, this was too little too late for the Trojans if they had any hopes of salvaging something from this game. This was proven when Jordan Williams broke up field to step through some tackles and go over for an unconverted try.

The last play of the game was another break to Crosfields. A pass in front of the posts put Jamie Howard over for a try. Cassidy converted to confirm Thornhill’s defeat.

