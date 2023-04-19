Thornhill Trojans left with uphill task after dire first half against Stanningley

A 26-0 deficit meant the game was effectively over as a contest by half-time with Thornhill nothing left to play for but pride.

The Trojans conceded 10 tries in this game with Stanningley's wingers Ryan Taylor and Ben Selby having a field day. Taylor registered a try and six goals while Selby scored four tries.

What could be of cause for concern is that on paper, the Thornhill Trojans line up is nearing full strength, making the lop sided nature of this game baffling.

Will Gledhill was a try scorer for Thornhill Trojans in their defeat to Stanningley.

Casey Johnson was Thornhill's official man of the match and tried throughout to take Thornhill forward in difficult circumstances. There were also commendable efforts from Jake Wilson and Josh Hartshorne.

However, other than a brief flurry from Thornhill in the second half, this will be another game which they will quickly want to forget about.

The teams were initially evenly matched but after around a quarter of an hour's play, Stanningley began to take a foothold and commence their runaway victory.

The first Stannigley try was created when Ryan Taylor broke down the wing. The inside pass from Taylor found the supporting Tyler Hart who powered over for a try. Ryan Taylor converted.

Stanningley continued their momentum and their next attack looked to have been thwarted by a fantastic tackle from Thornhill's full-back Ryan Mitchell. But play continued and Ben Selby plunged over in the corner for an unconverted try despite a pile of Trojans bodies trying to prevent the score.

By now Stanningley were on a roll and growing in confidence. The visitors threw the ball around, asking questions of the Thornhill defence. Eventually an opening appeared and Jack Vincent raced over.

A kick forward on the last tackle was then misjudged by Thornhill. The ball was allowed to bounce free and Stanningley played on to score a try in the corner through Selby.

This was quickly followed by another try from Selby from another kick that caught the Trojans out and it was 26-0 at the break.

There were some frank exchanges of views among the Thornhill players during the break, but Stanningley started the second half the way they ended the first as Tyler Hart stepped his way between the posts.

Thornhill suddenly began to click, albeit for a brief 10 minute spell and Oliver Boocock put Josh Hartshorn over for an unconverted try.

Joel Gibson then whipped out a pass which put Will Gledhill over for a try and added the conversion.

Thornhill's purple patch continued when Casey Johnson barged through the Stanningley defence. Johnson found Gledhill who in turn put Joss Ratcliffe plunging over for a try in the corner. Ratcliffe got to his feet with his arms aloft to signify how much he had enjoyed this score.

Gibson converted, but Thornhill's bubble was swiftly burst as Stanningley woke up to score four further tries.

A good runaround in front of the posts was ended when a delayed pass created space for Josh Adams to cross.

Another kick forward was misjudged by Thornhill. The unattended ball bounced toward the Thornhill in-goal area and Selby pounced to score.

Taylor then broke down the wing to score an unconverted try in the corner.

Late on Gibson was sent to the sin-bin for questioning a referee's decision. Play restarted and Stanningley scored their tenth and final try of the game when hooker Jack Sykes broke away to go between the posts.

Thornhill: 1 Ryan Mitchell, 21 Joss Ratcliffe, 3 Will Gledhill, 4 Jacob Holmes, 2 Oliver Lightfoot; 6 Bailey Lee, 7 Joel Gibson; 8 Josh Hartshorne, 9 Oliver Boocock, 20 Casey Johnson, 11 Jake Hickling, 12 Nathan Lowther, 13 Jake Wilson. Subs: 14 Thomas Green, 15 Matt Teasdale, 16 Travis Lumb, 17 Oliver Brown.

Sponsors Man of the Match: Casey Johnson.

