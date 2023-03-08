Thornhill Trojans see some positives despite opening day defeat to Clock Face Miners in Impact NCL

However, although the full-time score was weighted in the visitors favour this was at times an encouraging showing from a new look Trojans team.

Thornhill looked good in parts, but it was lapses in the run up to both half-time and full-time that proved to be their downfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match for was Joel Gibson who, along with Jake Wilson encouraged his team mates to go forward. Winger Joss Ratcliffe also caught the eye with some rampaging runs and collected a brace of tries in the process.

Will Gledhill opened the scoring for Thornhill Trojans with his first touch of the ball.

Clock Face opened the scoring thanks to a touch of good fortune. A kick forward rebounded off one of the post pads and into the path of the chasing Brad Davies. The ball bounced up perfectly so Davies had an easy job to score. Jack Highcock converted.

However, Will Gledhill soon cancelled this out when he scored with his first touch of the ball, splicing through the Clock Face defence to score an unconverted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornhill then began to take control of the game. A kick forward bounced up perfectly for Nathan Lowther to follow up on and score. Gibson converted then added another two points with a penalty after he had been taken out when following up a kick.

But Thornhill allowed all this good work to be undone in the run up to half-time when they let in two sloppy tries.

The first of these tries was embarrassing to witness. The Thornhill defence just seem to stand back and allow Clock Face space to run around in. Lewis Geraghty took advantage of the generous hospitality and went over for a try which he converted himself.

With the clock ticking towards half-time and with play on the last tackle, Clock Face kicked forward, but Thornhill's last line of defence fumbled the ball which went straight back to Karle Hunt who raced over for a try. Geraghty converted to see the visitors lead 18-12 at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Straight from the restart Jack Highcock kicked a penalty goal before Thornhill once again found some kind of foothold.

Nathan Lowther was first held short of the try line. There was then a quick play-the-ball and Joss Ratcliffe managed to squeeze his way over for an unconverted try.

Thornhill continued to gain some momentum and looked dangerous every time the ball was worked to Ratcliffe. In one attack he proved to be in the right place at the right time to power away on a run down the wing and score another unconverted try to level the scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gibson penalty goal then put the Trojans in front.

But with 15 minutes left to play Thornhill began to implode and all their good work unravelled.

An attacking move from Clock Face saw the ball worked out to the wing. Play then cut back inside and once again the Thornhill defence seemed to stand back, seemingly willing the visitors to a score. This poor defence allowed Hunt to go over for a try and Lewis Gerrity converted.

The Miners then shipped the ball out to the wing where James Jones broke away to score a try in the corner which Gerrity converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The try which killed the game as a contest came from Brandon Lewis. Clock Face attacked the same wing they had just scored down and Brandon Lewis collected the final pass to race away to score in the corner.

The visiting players and supporters began to celebrate as they knew victory was theirs.

Thornhill travel to play Egremont Rangers this Saturday.

Trojans: 1. Tom Cullen 20. Joss Ratcliffe 3. Richard Llewellyn 19. Will Gledhill 2. Travis Lumb 6. Ryan Mitchell 7. Joel Gibson 8. Jake Hickling 9. Oliver Boocock 10. Liam Harley 11. Nathan Lowther 13. George Woodcock 12. Jake Wilson. Subs: 14. Callum Sykes 15. Ewan McDonald (not used), 16. Chris Mitchell 17. Josh Riley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries: Joss Ratcliffe (2), Will Gledhill, Nathan Lowther

Goals: Joel Gibson (3)

Man of the match: Joel Gibson

Sponsors man of the match: Jake Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad