Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Dewsbury Celtic on collision course after making flying start to NCL season

But the new look Moor team came with a renewed energy and vigour missing last season as they recorded a fantastic 44-0 victory.

A long and hard pre-season under the returning head coach James Delaney looks like it has paid off as the Maroons came out of the blocks confidently and aggressively.

A long kick off from 18-year-old Louie Walker resulted in a knock-on from the East Leeds front rower, giving the Maroons some great field position from which to launch a sustained attack and after five minutes of pressure the line cracked as a barnstorming run from captain James Samme saw him crash over.

Jake Butterfield flew in for a try in Dewsbury Moor Maroons' big victory at East Leeds. Picture: Jim Fitton

After some great driving runs from Richardson, Adams and James the Moor forward pack were starting to really cause the home team problems.

The influential Samme blasted another hole in the home defence and from the resulting carnage a pinpoint kick from Walker was fielded by Joe Berry who flicked the ball out for a flying Butterfield to score with ease in the corner.

Things were looking ominous for the home team as the Maroons looked to be in total control, the introduction of the towering Gavaghan and recent signing O’Sullivan caused yet more headaches for the men from Leeds as they struggled to cope with the speed and power of the Moor

pack.

Quick hands from Walker, Ineson and Burland created an opening for pacy winger Jack Clarkson to score in the corner.

Samme and Aaron James then both powered their way over at the side of the posts before half-time as the lead went up to 28-0.

East Leeds tested the Moor defence after the break, but they did not crack. The home side were camped on the line and were starting to have some success, but the visitors would not budge and a steely determination by the men from Dewsbury meant that the line was not breached.

The Maroons absorbed this pressure then started to push the Leeds team back into their own territory and after some terrific ball movement O’Sullivan was held just short, but the resulting quick play-the-ball saw the impressive Crossley dart over under the sticks.

Moor were now back in control of the match and powerhouse prop Samme barrelled over for his third try.

With Bruce, Crossley and Walker pulling the strings the Maroons were causing the home side all sorts of problems and a further try from James brought an end to a fantastic first league game for the Moor who next face neighbours Dewsbury Celtic at Heckmondwike Road on Saturday.

A humdinger of a game is expected as both sides got off to winning ways in the opening round and the last time these two sides played Celtic edged a thrilling Jim Brown final. With bragging rights up for grabs again this is one game not to be missed.

Celtic looked to be heading for a draw against Myton Warriors in their opener until they snatched a 16-10 victory when Harry Copley popped over with eight minutes left and converted his own score.

Copley had previously improved his own early touchdown, while Tom Bottomley also crossed for the home side.

The game between Wigan St Judes and Shaw Cross Sharks was abandoned on 34 minutes because of a neck injury to Judes’ second row Callum Palmer. Happily, the injury appears to be much less serious than initially feared.