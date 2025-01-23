Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dewsbury Moor Maroons will take on Dewsbury Rams in the second round of the Challenge Cup this coming weekend - but the “historic” tie will not be played in Dewsbury.

The intriguing derby will take place out of town at Batley Bulldogs’ Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Saturday, January 25 (kick off 2pm).

And history beckons with the amateur side confirming it will be their “first ever game against a professional outfit.”

But is it the right decision to take the game out of Dewsbury?

Paul March, head coach of Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

“I don’t know,” said Dewsbury Rams head coach Paul March. “The two clubs have had meetings and I think Dewsbury Moor felt that it was more beneficial to take the game to Batley.

“People are already saying a Dewsbury derby in Batley is a bit wrong but they are doing what they feel is best for them, which is fair enough.

“We played at Batley on Boxing Day, we’ll play there this weekend, and hopefully we’ll play there again in a couple of weeks against Batley (in the next round).

“It’s going to be a big occasion for their club and for the town. Hopefully people will come out and support the game.”

And March knows what to expect from the Maroons.

He said: “We know what Dewsbury Moor are about. I’ve had a big look at them over the last few years with me being at Shaw Cross. They are very forward oriented, they try coming down the middle and bullying teams in there.

“Will it work against a pro-outfit? I don’t know, but we will obviously give them the respect they deserve. I’ll do my homework and video this week and the lads will be fully prepared for what is to come.”

The Rams enter the derby after a “disruptive” January, with their pre-season friendly with Bradford Bulls being re-arranged and their latest run-out at Featherstone Rovers being abandoned at half-time.

March said: “Phase one leading up to the Batley game on Boxing Day was really good but since Christmas we have been disrupted in friendlies and training.

“The lads have worked hard in the wrestle room and in the gym and kept their fitness up so I am pleased with how it is going.

“The Bradford game has been rearranged so the people who don’t play this week will get some game time against Bradford.

“I am looking forward to this weekend’s game.”