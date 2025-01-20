Dewsbury Moor Maroons earn Challenge Cup tie with Rams - but Mirfield go out after letting lead slip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​An all-Dewsbury second round Betfred Challenge Cup tie is on the cards this Saturday after a thrilling game at Maroon Park.

A big crowd saw newly promoted NCL Premier Division side ​Dewsbury Moor Maroons pushed by North West Men’s League team Haresfinch in a first round match, but they came through to win 20-12.

Reward is a big derby against the town’s professional outfit Dewsbury Rams with the game set to take place on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

And the winners could face another huge derby as they have been drawn out to either Newcastle Thunder or Batley Bulldogs in the third round.

Luke Adamson goes over for the first of his two tries for Dewsbury Moor Maroons against Haresfinch. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

A fantastic following from Haresfinch ARFLC contributed to a great atmosphere at Maroon Park and the visitors played their part in an exciting game as they opened and closed the scoring, with Matthew Ross and Andrew Morris crossing the line and Joshua Ainsworth converting both efforts. In between it was the Maroons on top as Luke Adamson went over for two tries and Jack Clarkson also touched down.

Gregory Colbridge kicked four goals to ensure Moor’s place in round two of the famous competition.

Man of the match went to Josh O’Sullivan for an explosive performance off the bench.

Mirfield were unable to join Moor in the second round after their first-ever Challenge Cup tie ended in a 26-20 defeat to The Royal Navy.

Shaun Lunt’s men looked set to progress when they led 20-12 with just six minutes left, but their opponents produced a stunning late comeback to dash Mirfield’s hopes of meeting Workington Town in round two.

Mirfield finished with 12 men following the sending off of Jordan Rice for dissent and Navy took full advantage of their extra man to turn the game around. Johnny Stoppard gave Navy hope with a try goaled by Rhys Joel, who then added a penalty to make it 20-20.

Jack Ray came up with the winning try, with Joel’s fifth goal completing the scoring. Dave Brown and Joel had crossed earlier for the Navy, but Mirfield had led through a try and goal by Dylan Waterworth and further tries from Rob Jones, Josh Willcock and Nathan Lowther, plus Lewis Martin’s conversion.