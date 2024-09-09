The visitors ran in seven tries with the impressive Bureta Faraimo scoring four, Pauli Pauli grabbing a double and former Batley man Sam Smeaton breezing over as the Dons ran riot to leave the Bulldogs six points outside of the play-offs with only three games remaining - and just four points above the bottom three.

Moxon told the Reporter Series after the heavy defeat:

“Really disappointed. That was not a Batley performance. And that worries me. Yes, they are a good side and they have got some good players but Batley are better than that. It is hard to swallow.

“We did quite a lot of prep on them and thought we could handle their shape and their good ball but that wasn’t the case. We need to have a good look into it and watch the game back.”

Asked why things just didn’t click for his side, Moxon said:

“I am not sure to be fair. We had a good week’s prep. We did a lot of prep on Doncaster and felt we were ready to thwart anything they threw at us.

“We knew they had some strike players out there, the likes of Pauli Pauli and Faraimo. We knew all about that and we knew what was coming. We just couldn’t stop it.

“We had all that good ball, certainly in the first half, and we just couldn’t score which has been a bit of a problem for us this year.

“When they came up this end they had enough quality to score. They were clinical.”

Doncaster have now beaten the Bulldogs 64-0 on aggregate in the two games they have played each other in 2024.

“That was part of our quick debrief,” said Moxon. “They have done a good job on us twice now.

“We feel a little embarrassed.”

