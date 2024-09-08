Batley Bulldogs suffered a bruising defeat at home to Doncaster to effectively end their faint hopes of reaching the Betfred Championship play-offs.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors ran in seven tries, six of which came down Batley’s right edge, with the impressive Bureta Faraimo scoring four, Pauli Pauli grabbing a double and Sam Smeaton breezing over in a convincing 38-0 victory.

Although, mathematically, Batley’s quest for the top six is not quite Mission Impossible, it is now very much Mission Immensely Improbable. They are still six points outside of the play-offs with only six points to play for, while having a far inferior points difference to those teams above them.

They are now closer to the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fox's Biscuits Stadium, home of Batley Bulldogs.

One of those sides above them are Doncaster themselves having leapfrogged Batley into eighth place. They probably deserve to be above them solely based on their two games this season having produced an astonishing aggregate score of 64-0.

Doncaster head coach Richard Horne admitted he had never been to Mount Pleasant during his career despite making over 400 appearances.

He will be wanting to visit again after this sensational performance.

There was no sign, however, of the impending demolition when Brandon Moore tried to get through the Doncaster defence in the early stages. But that dogged defending from the visitors would prove to frustrate the Bulldogs throughout this Round 23 contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Donny would prove to be at their clinical best. At the presentation of their first chance, Pauli burst through a gap after 10 minutes to open the scoring.

Batley responded with George Senior, one of two changes Mark Moxon made to the starting 13 from last Sunday’s narrow defeat here against fellow play-off chasers Widnes Vikings, coming inches away from restoring parity but he could not get to the ball in time.

Lucas Walshaw was then held up on the line before Doncaster struck again.

Connor Robinson, who was excellent throughout, delivered a perfect 40-20 before then sending a superb pass out to Faraimo for his first of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game had the potential to swing in the Bulldogs’ favour in the 26th minute when Suaia Matagi was sent to the sin bin. However, despite constant pressure on the Doncaster line, Batley failed to cross and take their chances.

And they were punished just before the half-time hooter when Robinson’s high kick to the corner was caught by Faraimo ahead of Dale Morton, enabling the visitors to take a 16-0 lead into the break.

Going up the hill in the opening 40 minutes, Doncaster were finding joy down Batley’s right hand side. And that continued at the start of the second half going down the famous Mount Pleasant slope with Pauli going over for his second.

Batley had a mountain to climb. But they just did not have any answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faraimo got his hat-trick after great work by Pauli before Robinson did well to set up Smeaton.

There was still time for Faraimo to get his fourth after powering over down the left. That was his sixth try against Batley this season.

It cemented the Bulldogs’ third defeat on the trot, as their play-off dreams were left in tatters.

And now they will be looking nervously over their shoulders as Halifax’s win over Dewsbury leaves Batley in 10th, just four points above the relegation zone.