Super League stars Alex Walmsley and Caitlin Beevers return to their Dewsbury roots

As part of the promotions for the World Cup taking place in England this month players were out and about doing their bit round the Rugby League world and two top stars were at Celtic’s Crow Nest Park ground to meet players and pass on tips to potential future national and international stars.

England International – sadly unable take place in the 2022 World Cup through injury – Alex Walmsley attended club training sessions and provided input into them.

Former Dewsbury Celtic Alex was joined by all three World Cup trophies and a number of the club’s players were given the chance to have pictures taken with them on a great evening.

Super League star Alex Walmsley passed on tips when he attended training sessions at his former Dewsbury Celtic club.

The club would like thank Selco building supplies for arranging this event, alongside donating £2,000 worth of building materials for some renovations at the club.

A further event saw Celtic’s girls team welcome Leeds Rhinos’ England women's international Caitlin Beevers to their training session.

It was a valuable experience for the girls to have the chance to meet local girl Caitlin, who is a former Dewsbury Moor player, and listen to her story as well as receive some great tips during training.

To complete a great week for the club’s players some of their juniors walked out at Headingley as mascots before the Ireland v Jamaica World Cup game.

England star Caitlin Beevers with Dewsbury Celtic girls.

They had a great day out and will be left with lifelong memories.

It was also great to see Celtic legend Danny Thomas, a former Jamaica international, at the game and the players loved having their picture taken with him.

It is the end of Celtic’s junior season now and the club would like to thank all the players, coaches, volunteers, parents and carers from all age groups who have made it a season to remember for the club.

Dewsbury Celtic legend Danny Thomas with current juniors at Headingley for the World Cup match between Jamaica and Ireland.

"We want to thank both Alex and Caitlin for giving their time to coach our juniors,” aid Celtic’s Tom Regan.