Thornhill Trojans appoint Anthony Broadhead as new head coach
Thornhill Trojans have confirmed the appointment of former BARLA Great Britain captain Anthony Broadhead as their new head coach for the 2023 season.
Broadhead is a former player for the club who came out of retirement to take his place on the bench for a game in the 2022 season when the Trojans were short of numbers.
He takes over from Danny Ratcliffe and will be assisted by Matthew Roberts and Jason Milner.
Thornhill Trojans’ 'A' team coach will be Mark Mitchell.
Thornhill, meanwhile, held their awards evening at the weekend.
Club awards handed out included the Ged Brentnall memorial award to most outstanding junior, which went to Harvey Roberts.
The David Schofield award for forward of the year was won jointly by Casey Johnson and Matthew Tebb.
Club person of the year went to Emma Roberts.
Outstanding service awards were given to Liam Morley, Anthony Harris, Luke Haigh, Dale Brook and Sam Ratcliffe.
Master of the Year was Adam France.
First team awards went to:
Coach’s special awards: Jake Hickling and James Flanagan.
Supporters player of the year: Joel Gibson.
Players’ player of the year: Joel Gibson.
Player of the year: Joel Gibson.
A team awards went to:
Coach’s special awards: Michael Nelson and Ewan McDonald.
Players’ player of the year: James McHendry.
Player of the year: Nathan Lowther.