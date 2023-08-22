News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Shaw Cross Sharks prevail in derby to close gap on Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Third-placed Shaw Cross Sharks have narrowed the gap on second-placed Dewsbury Moor Maroons to three points – and have two games in hand – thanks to an 18-6 home win over them in the National Conference League.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

The Sharks, who had lost 26-6 away to their Heavy Woollen rivals earlier in the season, were generally in control and it was not until two minutes from time that the Moor opened their account, Aaron James nipping in and Louie Walker adding the extras.

The Maroons had Connor Gaughan sent off eight minutes earlier for an alleged head-butt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shaw Cross posted tries by Evan Stephenson, Matthew West, Brad Baines and Connor Foster, one of which Dec Tomlinson converted.

Shaw Cross Sharks came up with a crucial victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons in their race for promotion with their derby rivals.Shaw Cross Sharks came up with a crucial victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons in their race for promotion with their derby rivals.
Shaw Cross Sharks came up with a crucial victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons in their race for promotion with their derby rivals.
Most Popular

The Sharks are away to Waterhead Warriors on Friday night and travel to Saddleworth Rangers on Tuesday, while Moor take on Woolston Rovers away on Saturday.

Read More
Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Shaw Cross Sharks maintain promotion bid but Celtic ed...

Dewsbury Celtic boosted their chances of a top six finish with a runaway 48-6 win at home to Barrow Island.

Barrow fielded five under 16s players in their 17-man squad, but were still in the game up half-time when only 8-6 behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were still just 18-6 adrift with 10 minutes left before going on to concede five late tries.

Ryan Wilson crossed for the visitors, who had edged matters 23-22 in Barrow, with Fin Dutton-Rosconie adding the conversion.

But Celtic prevailed through two tries each for Lewis Teale, Mike Foulstone and Tyler Sykes while Nathan Waring, Pat Foulstone and Tom Bottomley also crossed the line and Harry Copley kicked six goals.

Related topics:Shaw Cross SharksDewsbury Celtic