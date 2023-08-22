Shaw Cross Sharks prevail in derby to close gap on Dewsbury Moor Maroons

The Sharks, who had lost 26-6 away to their Heavy Woollen rivals earlier in the season, were generally in control and it was not until two minutes from time that the Moor opened their account, Aaron James nipping in and Louie Walker adding the extras.

The Maroons had Connor Gaughan sent off eight minutes earlier for an alleged head-butt.

Shaw Cross posted tries by Evan Stephenson, Matthew West, Brad Baines and Connor Foster, one of which Dec Tomlinson converted.

Shaw Cross Sharks came up with a crucial victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons in their race for promotion with their derby rivals.

The Sharks are away to Waterhead Warriors on Friday night and travel to Saddleworth Rangers on Tuesday, while Moor take on Woolston Rovers away on Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic boosted their chances of a top six finish with a runaway 48-6 win at home to Barrow Island.

Barrow fielded five under 16s players in their 17-man squad, but were still in the game up half-time when only 8-6 behind.

They were still just 18-6 adrift with 10 minutes left before going on to concede five late tries.

Ryan Wilson crossed for the visitors, who had edged matters 23-22 in Barrow, with Fin Dutton-Rosconie adding the conversion.