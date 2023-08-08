News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Shaw Cross Sharks maintain promotion bid but Celtic edged out

Second-placed Dewsbury Moor Maroons maintained their promotion challenge in Division Two with a 48-18 win over second from bottom Milford.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 8th Aug 2023

They were never behind and took the spoils through a brace apiece for James Samme and Joe Berry, with Aaron James, Ryan Crossley, Adam Barrett, Jack Clarkson and Jack Butterfield offering supporting tries.

Bradley Foster landed six goals, while James (on 48 minutes, for use of the knee) and Joe Burland (on 75 minutes, for kicking out) were sin-binned.

Shaw Cross Sharks have risen from fourth to third courtesy of a 31-16 success at Myton Warriors.

James Samme, seen here in action against Dewsbury Celtic, scored two tries for Dewsbury Marrons against Milford. Photo by Jim Fitton
James Samme, seen here in action against Dewsbury Celtic, scored two tries for Dewsbury Marrons against Milford. Photo by Jim Fitton
They had been held to a 20-20 draw at home earlier in the season and were only 19-16 ahead as the game went into the final quarter, but a try on 65 minutes by Dec Tomlinson was crucial.

Tomlinson, who had opened his side’s account, added his fifth goal, while Lucas Howley grabbed his second try in the closing stages.

Ryan Sedgwick also crossed for Shaw Cross, and Evan Stephenson kicked a drop-goal.

Dewsbury Celtic slipped out of the top six with a 24-22 loss to Wigan St Judes.

Danny Cassidy’s penalty from close to the touchline with two minutes left proved decisive after Celtic’s points came from a try and three goals by Harry Copley and touchdowns by Alex Wightman, Joe Mitchell and Jordan Hirst.

