They were never behind and took the spoils through a brace apiece for James Samme and Joe Berry, with Aaron James, Ryan Crossley, Adam Barrett, Jack Clarkson and Jack Butterfield offering supporting tries.

Bradley Foster landed six goals, while James (on 48 minutes, for use of the knee) and Joe Burland (on 75 minutes, for kicking out) were sin-binned.

Shaw Cross Sharks have risen from fourth to third courtesy of a 31-16 success at Myton Warriors.

James Samme, seen here in action against Dewsbury Celtic, scored two tries for Dewsbury Marrons against Milford. Photo by Jim Fitton

They had been held to a 20-20 draw at home earlier in the season and were only 19-16 ahead as the game went into the final quarter, but a try on 65 minutes by Dec Tomlinson was crucial.

Tomlinson, who had opened his side’s account, added his fifth goal, while Lucas Howley grabbed his second try in the closing stages.

Ryan Sedgwick also crossed for Shaw Cross, and Evan Stephenson kicked a drop-goal.

Dewsbury Celtic slipped out of the top six with a 24-22 loss to Wigan St Judes.