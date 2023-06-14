Shaw Cross Sharks lose out in top of table clash but wins for Maroons and Celtic

They were hoping to cut the gap to one point on the table toppers, but those hopes appeared to be non-existent at the break as they were 22-4 down with Ciaran Dean (two), Mark Mayer and Jamie Mayall scoring tries.

But the Sharks, who had been limited to a Ben Ripley try, hit back to 22-16 with Dec Tomlinson’s conversions of efforts by Evan Stephenson and Ripley again.

Dean’s hat-trick try, plus his fourth goal, gave Waterhead a 12-point buffer, which was needed when the hosts posted tries in the final quarter from Harrison Sutcliffe and Brandon Bates, both of which were too far out for Tomlinson to convert.

Second-placed Dewsbury Moor Maroons cruised to a 44-8 win over Barrow Island.

The Island were only 6-4 down as the interval beckoned, having posted a Ryan Wilson try in response to Kieren Hepworth’s opener.

Barrow, though, were 28-4 behind when Ross Bird grabbed their second touchdown, the Maroons dominating proceedings with a Jake Butterfield hat-trick and tries by Ryan Crossley, Bradley Foster, Aaron James and former Hunslet winger Ben Markland, with Louie Walker (five) and Foster kicking the goals.

Dewsbury Celtic completed the double over Saddleworth Rangers to maintain their challenge in Division Two.

After winning 24-18 on the Pennines earlier in the season Celtic were more convincing winners this time, with a 52-10 success.

Rangers, who were 22-4 behind at the interval, scored the last try in each half by, respectively, Rob Charles and Matty Holland, who improved his own score.

But Harry Copley led the way for promotion aspirants Celtic, rattling up 28 points from four tries and six goals.

