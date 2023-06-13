News you can trust since 1858
Thornhill Trojans unable to breach strong Clock Face Miners defence

Thornhill Trojans put up a battling performance but drew a blank as they lost 16-0 away to Clock Face Miners in the Impact Performance NCL Division One.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 17:38 BST

​The Miners had been the first team Thornhill played this season and they lost 36-22 to them back in March.

They proved tough opposition again with the Trojans unable to breach the home side’s strong defence in a tough 80 minutes played in unusually hot temperatures, despite the efforts of their man of the match Joel Gibson.

Clock Face posted three tries, the first of came from loose forward Danny Price.

Joel Gibson was Thornhill Trojans' man of the match against Clock Face Miners.Joel Gibson was Thornhill Trojans' man of the match against Clock Face Miners.
Joel Gibson was Thornhill Trojans' man of the match against Clock Face Miners.
Scrum-half Lewis Geraghty, who added the extras, was again on target when hooker Kenny Hughes charged over to forge a 12-0 half-time lead.

The Trojans sensed they had a chance to get back into the contest when the hosts’ prop Mike Fields was sin-binned nine minutes into the second period.

But Clock held out in this period and there was no further score until late on as Luke Leyden shot over in the corner to make it 16-0.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

