Shaw Cross Sharks celebrate after promotion play-off final victory

The Sharks had the better of the closing stages at Oldham after the game had looked in the balance at 18-18, scoring late tries to clinch a 30-18 success in the Division Three promotion play-off final.

The Sharks will now operate in Division Two next season, alongside the top two of East Leeds and Waterhead Warriors, after their strong finish that saw saw Jamaine Akadaire go over for a try on 70 minutes, with Dec Tomlinson landing the conversion and a subsequent penalty in a five-goal contribution.

Victory was sealed when Brandon French nipped over in the closing seconds.

Shaw Cross Sharks try scorer Callum Barker.

Akadaire had opened the visitors’ account in the sixth minute, with Callum Cashin hitting back for the Saints.

Tries on 28 and 34 minutes respectively by Callum Barker and Tom Ashen gave the Shaw Cross outfit a healthy 12-point lead, only for St Annes to reduce the arrears to 16-10 at half-time when James Barran crossed for a try.

The scores were level when Jack Etchells raced over for Oldham 10 minutes after the restart, with Barran adding his second conversion.

Tomlinson and Barran then traded penalties to leave the game delicately poised, still all square on the hour mark.