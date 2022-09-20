Dale Ferguson puts off retirement plan to help Dewsbury Rams' cause

Ferguson is looking forward to getting stuck in with the task of bringing the Rams back to the Championship following relegation this year.

The former Super League player, who has 19 Scotland appearances to his name, made his first appearance for the Rams in 2021 on loan from Featherstone, scoring a try on debut before making the switch permanent ahead of 2022.

Injuries have meant that Ferguson missed the majority of the season just finished, but he still managed to make a big impact in his final three games, scoring twice, including one in the 22-16 victory over Workington.

Dale Ferguson has signed a new deal to stay with Dewsbury Rams. Picture: Thomas Fynn

He said: “My original plan at the end of this season was to hang up my boots, but with the way that Finny and the club have stuck by me this year, the least that I can do for them and for the fans, who’ve been great since I’ve been back, is to get the club back into the Championship.”

Head coach Liam Finn said: “Fergie came to us and said he wanted to help us where we need to be after a difficult year with injury.

"Anyone who saw the three games that we’ve had him back for will agree with me in saying he’s a massive asset for the team and those around him.”

Ollie Greensmith and Brad Graham have also signed on again with the Rams for 2023.

Greensmith said: “I’m really happy to have re-signed with the club for 2023 and I’m ready to help us get back to the Championship next year.

"On a personal level I’m looking forward to developing more as a player under the guidance of Finny and Casper, who have been great since they’ve come in.”

Graham said: “I’m looking forward to getting the club back up to the Championship at the first attempt. It’s been great linking back up with Casper as I knew him from when I was at the Cas academy and it’s been good to work with Finny who’s helped me adapt and find some good form.”

Finn added “Brad has shown his versatility and toughness this year and will be a valuable playing for us moving forward.

"He had all the potential to develop into a very good player and hopefully as a club we can help him fulfil it here.