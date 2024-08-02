Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has admitted Samy Kibula’s move to Featherstone Rovers has added “spice to the mix” ahead of the play-off contenders’ clash at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday, August 4 (kick off 3pm).

The Bulldogs had the chance to leap into the final play-off spot last weekend but lost 22-16 at home to Halifax Panthers. That result has left Batley in ninth place in the Championship, with Doncaster leapfrogging above them and Fev into sixth, with York separating the pair on points difference.

“It was an opportunity missed to get into that sixth spot,” revealed Moxon to the Reporter Series. “It would have been ours to lose then. We have been building nicely up to this point. It would have been nice to be sat in sixth spot and a reward for the effort the lads have been putting in.

“But we drop down to ninth because the division is so tight. But that also means if we get straight back on the horse this week we can find ourselves in a play-off spot on Sunday night. That’s how close it is.”

Action from Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Panthers last Sunday. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Batley still have Doncaster and York to face among their remaining nine league fixtures remaining, starting with Rovers away at the weekend.

And this Sunday’s game has more “spice” to it after prop Kibula, who had been on dual reg terms from Castleford Tigers at Mount Pleasant, joined Featherstone on a season-long loan last week.

Moxon said: “When you get to this stage of the season every week becomes the biggest game and that is just the nature of the beast. The further the season goes, the more important the games are because you don’t get a second chance. It is a big one this week.

“There is a little bit of background with Samy Kibula going there. They took Samy on loan there last week. They took him away from us so there is a little bit of interest in that side of things. That will add a bit of spice to the mix. We will be looking forward to it.”

He added: "The top five now will seem to take some catching. That last play-off spot is the one that a lot of teams have got an eye on and we’re certainly one of them.”