Poundstretcher in Heckmondwike will be giving out shopping vouchers to customers every hour this coming weekend to celebrate the company’s new ownership.

The discount retail chain was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in April and customers at the Heckmondwike store, on Northgate, will be selected at random, every hour, via the in-house radio system, to win a £10 shopping voucher on Friday, August 2, Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4.

Since the takeover, customers have seen lower prices with over 800 permanent price cuts on many product categories across the store, including household and cleaning, DIY, health and beauty, storage and reading glasses.

Debbie, store manager at Heckmondwike, said: ‘The pace of change at Poundstretcher under new management has been terrific. Me and my team are passionate about our business and it’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store.

“We’re excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping vouchers and look forward to welcoming more customers into our store.”

A new customer events aisle with hundreds of super deals on household favourites has also been introduced as well as a monthly leaflet to inform customers all about the store’s price cuts and great deals.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO, said: “Under new ownership and new leadership, Poundstretcher is changing fast. Whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

“The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

“To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”