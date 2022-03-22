PICTURE GALLERY: Local derby action as Shaw Cross Sharks take on Batley Boys

Here's Jim's action shots from a closely contested game in which the Sharks earned the bragging rights with a 22-16 victory.

Josh Frain’s second try, with Josh Pinder firing his only goal, helped Shaw Cross to victory after the game looked to be heading for a 16-16 draw.

The Sharks, who had trailed 16-12, had previously posted tries by Kian Lister, Frain, Ryan Chalkley and Callum Barker, while the Boys had led through touchdowns by Aaron James, Aaron Briggs and Mike Mould, two of which Adam Bingham converted.

