Shaw Cross Sharks take the game to Batley Boys with Zac Parkinson in possession. Picture: Jim Fitton

PICTURE GALLERY: Local derby action as Shaw Cross Sharks take on Batley Boys

Shaw Cross Sharks and Batley Boys met in an early season local derby in Division Three of the National Conference League - and photographer Jim Fitton was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:30 am

Here's Jim's action shots from a closely contested game in which the Sharks earned the bragging rights with a 22-16 victory.

Josh Frain’s second try, with Josh Pinder firing his only goal, helped Shaw Cross to victory after the game looked to be heading for a 16-16 draw.

The Sharks, who had trailed 16-12, had previously posted tries by Kian Lister, Frain, Ryan Chalkley and Callum Barker, while the Boys had led through touchdowns by Aaron James, Aaron Briggs and Mike Mould, two of which Adam Bingham converted.

1. Shaw Cross Sharks v Batley Boys

Batley Boys' Tom Ripley ready to take on the Shaw Cross Sharks defence. Picture: Jim Fitton

2. Shaw Cross Sharks v Batley Boys

Sam Ottewell finds space for Shaw Cross Sharks. Picture: Jim Fitton

3. Shaw Cross Sharks v Batley Boys

Aaron Briggs on the charge for Batley Boys. Picture: Jim Fitton

4. Shaw Cross Sharks v Batley Boys

Gav Davis looks to shake off the attention of a Shaw cross defender. Picture: Jim Fitton

Shaw Cross Sharks
