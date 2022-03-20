ACTION PICTURE SPECIAL: Batley Bulldogs surprise Featherstone Rovers in thrilling draw

Here's a look at Neville's action shots from a game in which the Bulldogs produced a huge effort to match opponents who had beaten them a week earlier in the Betfred Challenge Cup.

This time it was Batley who made the running with tries from Greg Johnson and Connor Carr, converted by Tom Gilmore, giving them a 12-6 half-time lead.

Rovers had levelled after conceding the first try as Josh Hardcastle crossed for a try converted by Craig Hall.

Hardcastle's second score early in the second half reduced the Featherstone deficit to two points, but after Dane Chisholm had an effort ruled out for obstruction the home team extended their advantage again with Toby Everett finding a gap to score and Gilmore tagging on the extras.

Rovers showed why they have been the early season pacesetters as they responded well through Hall, who converted his own try just after the hour mark.

Ryley Jacks then crossed the line, but, crucially, Hall was unable to add the goal and Jake Hooley's penalty from half-way for Batley squared the match up again with two minutes to play.

Chisholm had a chance to win it for Fev right at the death, but his attempted drop-goal sent the ball wide and honours ended even.

1. Passing it on Ben White passes to Batley Bulldogs teammate Dane Manning. Picture: Neville Wright Photo Sales

2. Debut try Conor Carr's brave finish brings him a debut score and Batley Bulldogs their second try against Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Neville Wright Photo Sales

3. Tom's goal Tom Gilmore about to kick one of his three goals for Batley Bulldogs against Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Neville Wright Photo Sales

4. Trying to stop Dane Batley's former Featherstone player Dane Manning tries to get clear of Rovers tacklers. Picture: Neville Wright Photo Sales