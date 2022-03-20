Greg Johnson turns round to celebrate after scoring the opening try of the game for Batley Bulldogs against Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Neville Wright

ACTION PICTURE SPECIAL: Batley Bulldogs surprise Featherstone Rovers in thrilling draw

Batley Bulldogs became the first side to take points off Betfred Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers - and photographer Neville Wright was at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium to capture the action from a 20-20 draw.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 9:09 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th March 2022, 9:10 pm

Here's a look at Neville's action shots from a game in which the Bulldogs produced a huge effort to match opponents who had beaten them a week earlier in the Betfred Challenge Cup.

This time it was Batley who made the running with tries from Greg Johnson and Connor Carr, converted by Tom Gilmore, giving them a 12-6 half-time lead.

Rovers had levelled after conceding the first try as Josh Hardcastle crossed for a try converted by Craig Hall.

Hardcastle's second score early in the second half reduced the Featherstone deficit to two points, but after Dane Chisholm had an effort ruled out for obstruction the home team extended their advantage again with Toby Everett finding a gap to score and Gilmore tagging on the extras.

Rovers showed why they have been the early season pacesetters as they responded well through Hall, who converted his own try just after the hour mark.

Ryley Jacks then crossed the line, but, crucially, Hall was unable to add the goal and Jake Hooley's penalty from half-way for Batley squared the match up again with two minutes to play.

Chisholm had a chance to win it for Fev right at the death, but his attempted drop-goal sent the ball wide and honours ended even.

1. Passing it on

Ben White passes to Batley Bulldogs teammate Dane Manning. Picture: Neville Wright

2. Debut try

Conor Carr's brave finish brings him a debut score and Batley Bulldogs their second try against Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Neville Wright

3. Tom's goal

Tom Gilmore about to kick one of his three goals for Batley Bulldogs against Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Neville Wright

4. Trying to stop Dane

Batley's former Featherstone player Dane Manning tries to get clear of Rovers tacklers. Picture: Neville Wright

