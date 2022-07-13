NCL round-up: Shaw Cross Sharks do the double but defeats for Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Thornhill Trojans

After beating them 20-16 in a close game in Cumbria earlier in the year they ran out much more convincing winners this time on home soil with a 68-12 result.

Callum Barker led the way with five tries and Dec Tomlinson contributed two tries and nine goals.

There was a brace, too, for Josh Fraine, while Matthew West scored the opening try and the last goal and Evan Stephenson and Paul March also crossed the line.

Dec Tomlinson crossed for two tries and kicked nine goals in Shaw Cross Sharks' thrashing of Hensingham. Picture: Jim Fitton

Hensingham’s Noel Branthwaite improved touchdowns by Koby Conway and Scott Egan.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons lost their Division Two game 36-16 against promotion challengers Crosfields.

The winners went above Barrow Island into second place and were registering a second success against the Maroons this year.

They were 26-6 ahead at half-time and although they were unable to run away with it against a resolute Moor side after the break they had enough in hand.

Jack Fox crossed for two tries, Jack Lewis kicked four goals and further touchdowns came from Taylor Boyne, Joe Kohe-Love, Ben Stevens and Hayden James.

The Maroons posted tries by Connor Gavaghan and, in the last five minutes, Aaron James and James Delaney, two of which Bradley Foster converted.

Moor are at home this Saturday when they take on fourth-placed Clock Face Miners.

Dewsbury Celtic were without a game last weekend, but are back in action at home to Division Two leaders Heworth this Saturday.

Thornhill Trojans are in grave danger of relegation from the Premier Division and their prospects were not improved by a 60-4 home reverse at the hands of championship-chasing Hunslet Club Parkside, for who Ritchie Westwood scored five tries.

Parkside, who had won the home game 40-0 against the Trojans, were already 22-0 up by half-time.

Westwood’s first two scores and touchdowns from Ben Shulver and Chris Boyce, with Andy Hullock landing the first two of his eight goals, had the South Leeds outfit in control at the break.

Thornhill were first to score in the second period as Ryan Mitchell went over, but any thoughts of a comeback were quickly dispelled. Parkside went into overdrive with a seven-try salvo as Hullock, Omar Alrawi, Liam Thompson and – after Westwood’s last three efforts – Dewi Billingham powered over.