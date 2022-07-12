Batley Boys in shock withdrawal from National Conference League

The shock news came through just a day before the latest round of matches in the league, when the Conference administrator Alan Smith told clubs: “The NCL have been informed that Batley Boys have regretfully decided to withdraw from the league with immediate effect.

“As per competition rules the results for their remaining games will be entered as 23-15 to their opponents.”

No other reason was given for the Batley club leaving the competition after having played 15 of their scheduled 22 matches.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Briggs in action for Batley Boys this year against Shaw Cross Sharks. Picture: Jim Fitton

Saturday’s planned home game with Division Three leaders East Leeds was cancelled, with the first of the 23-15 scores attached to the fixture.

The score has been arrived at by dividing Batley’s for and against totals of 233 and 346, in the matches they have played in 2012.

The Boys had won six and lost nine this season, but had lost their last three games.