Batley Boys in shock withdrawal from National Conference League

Batley Boys have withdrawn from Division Three of the National Conference League without giving an official reason for the seemingly sudden decision to quit.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:00 pm

The shock news came through just a day before the latest round of matches in the league, when the Conference administrator Alan Smith told clubs: “The NCL have been informed that Batley Boys have regretfully decided to withdraw from the league with immediate effect.

“As per competition rules the results for their remaining games will be entered as 23-15 to their opponents.”

No other reason was given for the Batley club leaving the competition after having played 15 of their scheduled 22 matches.

Aaron Briggs in action for Batley Boys this year against Shaw Cross Sharks. Picture: Jim Fitton

Saturday’s planned home game with Division Three leaders East Leeds was cancelled, with the first of the 23-15 scores attached to the fixture.

The score has been arrived at by dividing Batley’s for and against totals of 233 and 346, in the matches they have played in 2012.

The Boys had won six and lost nine this season, but had lost their last three games.

The club were accepted to join the National Conference League in 2019 after winning back-to-back Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division titles and winning the Grand Final.

