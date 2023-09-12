NCL round-up: Dewsbury Celtic wait on play-offs fate but sign off with win over champions

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​If they miss out on the play-offs they can consider themselves unfortunate, having beaten the champions 28-26 in their final regular season game in what was a must-win contest if they were to finish in the top six.

Celtic, who had lost 58-24 in Oldham, recovered from 14-0 down to lead 28-20, thanks to two tries and four goals by Harry Copley and touchdowns for Danny Thomas, Tom Bottomley and Paul Foulstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Taylor grabbed a late try for the Warriors, for who Mason Young, Danny Bridge (twice) and Ciaran Dean had crossed, with Jenson Hamilton landing his third goal. But it was not enough to prevent a 15-match winning run from coming to an end.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Copley scored two tries and kicked four goals for Dewsbury Celtic against Waterhead Warriors.

The result lifted Celtic up to sixth, but they must win for the result of the last game in the division – between Saddleworth Rangers and Myton Warriors – this Saturday to find out if they are in the play-offs as a win for Rangers will see them leapfrog the Dewsbury side.

Already confirmed as runners-up, Dewsbury Moor Maroons were edged out by Jacob Dugdale’s last-gasp try as they lost 16-13 to Wigan St Judes.

Moor, who had prevailed 36-6 in Dewsbury, had nosed in front seconds earlier through Brad Foster’s field goal, Lewis Melling having levelled for Judes on 78 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Morley-Samuels had opened the home account, while Danny Cassidy added two goals. Moor’s Louie Walker had converted scores by Jake Butterfield and Aaron James.

Shaw Cross Sharks put a midweek defeat to East Leeds behind them as they ended their regular season with a 30-16 win at fellow play-off hopefuls Woolston Rovers.

There was nothing at stake in terms of league standings, with the Sharks already certain to finish in third and Rovers fourth.

But the teams played out a decent game in which Woolston opened the scoring after 13 minutes through Ryan Hickman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Lawton converted, but Shaw Cross replied when quick hands created an overlap for winger Jamaine Akaidere to score in the corner.

On the stroke of half-time more fine handling by the Sharks close to the line saw Akaidere in again to make it 8-6 at the break.

A minute into the second half Rovers lost the ball on their own 30-metre line and Sharks scrum-half Tommy Milburn pounced on the loose ball to race away for a try converted by Dec Tomlinson.

Woolston quickly replied through Ryan Palin, but just before the hour mark a high kick was fumbled by Rovers and second row Jack Toulson put loose forward Matthew West over.

Tomlinson converted before going over for a try himself.