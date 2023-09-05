Watch more videos on Shots!

Up against bottom side East Leeds, it was no pushover as they were were glad to hear the final whistle that confirmed a 22-20 win that sealed second spot in the table.

Moor, who had won 44-0 in the away game, were pushed all the way despite a Jake Butterfield brace plus a try and three goals by Louie Walker and a James Samme effort. Easts notched a try and four goals by Luke Littlewood, while Jordan Russell and Thomas Minns also dotted down by the hour.

Dewsbury, however, held out in a game in which Luke Adamson was sin-binned on 77 minutes.

Dewsbury Celtic in action at Normanton Knights. Photo by Rob Hare

Shaw Cross Sharks will finish in third place after beating relegated Milford 48-6.

Milford were only 10-6 down late in the first half, Rhys Gath having crossed and Jake Payne, who was subsequently sin-binned for dissent, adding the extras.

But the Sharks eased home with a Tom Ripley hat-trick, a Nathan Wright brace and tries for Callum Barker, Kian Lister, Tom Ashen and Brad Baines, plus six Dec Tomlinson goals.

Dewsbury Celtic dropped out of the top six after a 25-20 loss at Normanton Knights.