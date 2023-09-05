Dewsbury Moor Maroons on the up in NCL after clinching second spot
Up against bottom side East Leeds, it was no pushover as they were were glad to hear the final whistle that confirmed a 22-20 win that sealed second spot in the table.
Moor, who had won 44-0 in the away game, were pushed all the way despite a Jake Butterfield brace plus a try and three goals by Louie Walker and a James Samme effort. Easts notched a try and four goals by Luke Littlewood, while Jordan Russell and Thomas Minns also dotted down by the hour.
Dewsbury, however, held out in a game in which Luke Adamson was sin-binned on 77 minutes.
Shaw Cross Sharks will finish in third place after beating relegated Milford 48-6.
Milford were only 10-6 down late in the first half, Rhys Gath having crossed and Jake Payne, who was subsequently sin-binned for dissent, adding the extras.
But the Sharks eased home with a Tom Ripley hat-trick, a Nathan Wright brace and tries for Callum Barker, Kian Lister, Tom Ashen and Brad Baines, plus six Dec Tomlinson goals.
Dewsbury Celtic dropped out of the top six after a 25-20 loss at Normanton Knights.
They were 16-12 up at half-time, but went eight points down after the break. Nathan Waring gave them hope with a try only for Jake Crossland’s drop-goal to seal the Knights’ win. Celtic’s earlier scorers were Paul Foulstone, Lewis Teale and Drew Clarke, with Harry Copley landing three goals; Dom Senior was sin-binned midway through the first half for a professional foul.