NCL round-up: Charlie Heaton points the way as Dewsbury Celtic thrash former leaders Barrow Island

Barrow slipped off top spot seven days earlier and were stunned by a second successive defeat as Celtic produced an outstanding display that defied their position in the bottom half of the table.

Nathan Waring, Paul Foulstone, Mike Foulstone and Dom Senior all crossed for tries and Charlie Heaton kicked three goal to give the Dewsbury outfit a 22-0 lead at half-time.

They continued in the ascendancy after the break when Tom Dunford crossed twice and Waring popped over again.

Heaton closed the account with another try and added his seventh goal to help exact retribution for a 31-12 home reverse suffered at the hands of the Barrow side earlier in the season.

After beating the team in second place Celtic now face sixth-placed Woolston Rovers this Saturday.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons inflicted a third successive defeat on Beverley when they came from six points behind at the break to win 24-18.

In a topsy-turvy first half Beverley recovered from bring 12-0 down inside 10 minutes to lead 18-12 at the interval, thanks to tries by Beau English, Lewis Miller, Lewis Poskitt and Ryan Watkin, one of which Josh Poskitt converted.

But the Maroons upped their defensive display in the second half to ensure they did the double over the East Yorkshire outfit after they had beaten them 36-20.

Second half touchdowns for Finley Bruce and Aidan Ineson, with the latter adding the last two of his four goals, saw Moor home for another victory.

Jacob Beety and Ineson had crossed for them in the early stages.

Maroons face a tough task this Saturday when away to leaders Heworth.

Shaw Cross Sharks were unable to repeat their home win over Oldham St Annes from earlier in the season as they lost to their Division Three promotion rivals 36-16.

Saints established an 18-0 lead at the interval through a Damon Brady brace and a Callum Cashin effort.

The Sharks, who had prevailed 22-10 at home, rallied to 24-16 with two Nathan Wright tries, a Callum Barker touchdown and a couple of Dec Tomlinson conversions.

But the Oldham team completed a 36-16 win, sending the Sharks to a third successive defeat, with tries by John Deakin, Kendal Davies and Sam Akroyd, with Max Flanagan completing a six-from-six contribution with the boot.

Batley Boys found themselves leapfrogged in the Division Three table by Millom after losing to them 42-0.

Millom were gaining revenge for the 22-0 defeat in Yorkshire and were much stronger this time round.

The Boys, who had an impressive figure in prop Aaron James, conceded tries by Niall Harris, Kyle Evans and Jonty Peters to trail 18-0 at the break.